LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Field — A daughter, born May 15, to Edward P. Field IV and Rachael Field of Westerly.
Strout/Best — A daughter, born May 15, to Ryan Strout and Alyssa Best of Pawcatuck.
Rapoport — A son, born May 19, to Yevgeny Rapoport and Hannah (Wilson) Rapoport of Mystic.
Griffin-Johnson — A son, born May 20, to Benjamin P. Johnson and Colleen Griffin-Johnson of Mystic.
McKenna — A son, born May 20, to Justin W. McKenna and Sheridan (Riley) McKenna of Pawcatuck.
