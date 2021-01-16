LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Gumlaw/Rathbun — A son, born Jan. 7, to George H. Gumlaw III and Alysia Rathbun of North Stonington.
Morth — A daughter, born Jan. 8, to Christopher W. Morth and Sarah (Reilley) Morth of Mystic.
Dickinson — A daughter, born Jan. 10, to Rick Dickinson and Nina Dickinson of Mystic.
Pounch/Patrick — A daughter, born Jan. 12, to Christopher T. Pounch and Victoria Patrick of Mystic.
