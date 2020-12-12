standing L+M Hospital
LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Clachrie — A daughter, born Nov. 24, to William M. Clachrie IV and Kailah (Close) Clachrie of Pawcatuck.

Shea — A daughter, born Nov. 30, to Martin C. Shea and Rebecca (Lowe) Shea of Pawcatuck.

Demartino/ Adraoui — A daughter, born Dec. 4, to Hassan Demartino and Ranya Adraoui of Pawcatuck.

Moran — A daughter, born Dec. 4, Lance M. Moran and Sara Skubal-Moran of Westerly.

