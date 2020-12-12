LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Clachrie — A daughter, born Nov. 24, to William M. Clachrie IV and Kailah (Close) Clachrie of Pawcatuck.
Shea — A daughter, born Nov. 30, to Martin C. Shea and Rebecca (Lowe) Shea of Pawcatuck.
Demartino/ Adraoui — A daughter, born Dec. 4, to Hassan Demartino and Ranya Adraoui of Pawcatuck.
Moran — A daughter, born Dec. 4, Lance M. Moran and Sara Skubal-Moran of Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.