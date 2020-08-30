LAWRENCE + MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Feroce/Ashby — A daughter, born July 31, to Joseph D. Feroce and Rachael Ashby of Westerly.
Jackson/Champagne — A son, born July 31, to Richard W. Jackson and Ashley Champagne of Mystic.
Morgera — A daughter, born July 31, to Matthew V. Morgera and Rylee (Barker) Morgera of Bradford.
Gutschenritter/Frostad — A son, born Aug. 3, to Kenny Gutschenritter and Kirsten Frostad of North Stonington.
LeBras/Metivier — A daughter, born Aug. 5, to Evan J. LeBras and Serena Metivier of Pawcatuck.
Chen/Cruz — A son, born Aug. 7, to Victor Tan Chen and Brenda Cruz of Westerly.
Bowdy — A daughter, born Aug. 11, to James B. Bowdy and Kristie (Fess) Bowdy of Pawcatuck.
Santos — A daughter, born Aug. 12, to Joseph T. Santos and Michaela (Scott) Santos of Pawcatuck.
Heyanka — A daughter, born Aug. 20, to Jonathan D. Heyanka and Sabrina (Paone) Heyanka of Pawcatuck.
