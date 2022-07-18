WESTERLY — A proposed new regulation that would allow golf courses and yacht clubs in the town's commercial recreation zone to add hotels and suites; the next step in plans to convert the former St. Pius X School buildings and property into use for housing; and a planned expansion of the Venice Restaurant with a hotel and conference center are all on the agenda for a meeting of the Planning Board tonight.
Winn Properties LLC, the owner of Winnapaug Golf Club on Shore Road, has proposed the zoning regulation and development standards that would guide the style and massing of hotels and suites on golf courses and yacht clubs in the commercial recreation zone, which includes the locations of Winnapaug Golf Club as well as Weekapaug Golf Course, the Misquamicut Club, Shelter Harbor Golf Course, and the Westerly Yacht Club. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
Nick Scola, one of the principles in Winn Properties LLC, has said the business needs the ability to construct and market a hotel and one- and two-bedroom suites, some of which will be sold as "condotels," to make the golf course financially sustainable. The Scolas worked with the Planning Board and the Town Council to develop language in the Comprehensive Plan that allows for the type of development the family has proposed.
The board is also scheduled to conduct a review of the preliminary plans for a three-lot subdivision proposed by Trendsetter Properties LLC for the former St. Pius X School building and property at 32 Elm St. The Watch Hill-based developer has proposed a 12,027-square-foot individual residential lot on Elm Street and an 8,632-square-foot individual residential lot on School Street. If the subdivision is approved, the two residential lots would be sold and developed by the buyers.
The company is proposing conversion of the school complex into apartments: 8 units in the two-story school building and 5 units in the single-story building. It is also proposing construction of a three-story multi-family building on the athletic field of the school complex. The new building would have 31 one- and two-bedroom units and would be built under the state's comprehensive permit process, which provides for an expedited land-use board review in exchange for a promise of a percentage of the total units being reserved as affordable housing.
The plans for the former school site face opposition. A coalition of residents calling themselves Elm Street CARES, or Community for an Appropriate and Responsible Elm Street, have signed a petition opposing Trendsetter Properties LLC's plans. The group argues that the plans are not appropriate for the neighborhood and will lead to several problems including increased traffic. A petition and letter signed by more than 100 residents and submitted to the board by Elm Street CARES asks the board to consider the entire project as a comprehensive permit application not just the proposed new apartment building and conversion of the school buildings.
Florentine Realty LLC, the owner of Venice Restaurant on Shore Road, is proposing renovating the existing building and constructing two new buildings with 32 hotel rooms, a conference center with business amenities, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
