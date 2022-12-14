WESTERLY — Work to improve the “gateway” property at the intersection of Granite and Tower streets has picked up steam again as a key application is before Westerly’s Planning Board.
Representatives of Cozi LLC, the owner of the 4-acre parcel at 92-100 Granite St., appeared before the Planning Board Tuesday to review the company’s preliminary plan submission.
Plans call for Servpro of Washington County to occupy one of the three buildings after it is renovated. The franchise is owned by Dion Luzzi, a principal in Cozi LLC.
Project engineer Joseph Duhamel of DiPrete Engineering gave a review of the work as proposed in the preliminary plan application.
“Their goal is to develop the site, improve the pavement areas, landscape and really beautify it from the eyesore it’s been for years,” Duhamel said. “Their franchise will operate out of the center building. Every day employees will load up their vehicles and then go on to their jobs for the day.”
The fleet will include six vans, four passenger vehicles and a larger truck all intended to park on-site, he said.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre noted the application was deemed complete on Nov. 30, and the board has 90 days from that time to make a decision on the preliminary plan.
In late November, Cozi laid down what’s called a binder layer of asphalt on the site, Letendre said, in order to ensure its stability in adverse winter weather conditions.
In July, the project received a notice of violation with a cease and desist, Letendre said, because Cozi had proceeded with grading of the site without the appropriate DEM approval, a storm water plan and soil erosion sediment controls.
That situation changed on Nov. 17, when Letendre gave consent to pave on the site for the stabilization work.
“I did so understanding the applicant had made a submission” and was going to appear before the Planning Board, Letendre said.
“Unfortunately, the storm water erosion controls were not in place during a recent rain event, and it did cause some flooding problems on Granite Street,” she said. “We have been discussing this particular issue with the applicant from the very beginning. It continues to be our greatest priority.”
Cozi received a master plan approval in May. Letendre noted that five outstanding items have yet to be addressed, including the status of the plan’s permits from the state Department of Transportation and Environmental Management.
“Soil erosion and sediment control remains an issue for discussion,” Letendre said. “The landscaping plan performance and maintenance is also a question we’d like to have addressed as well as the signage on the site.”
The property includes the former site of the Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership and was once part of the Smith Quarry operation. There are now three buildings on the property, including the former Maxon Automatic Machine Co. building and the granite building at the corner of Granite and Tower streets, which dates back to the quarry industry era. The quarry, a defined wetland, is a main feature of the property as well.
“This site has been paved for decades,” Duhamel said. “Historically the storm water flow has been from east to west toward Granite Street,” he said. “It’s operated with no storm water features based on DEM regulations.”
He called the current pavement a temporary condition.
“It will only be improved as the site is further developed and control measures are in place,” he said.
Trees and shrubs will be planted along the property's Granite Street side and grass will line a driveway into the property. A fence will be erected as a safety measure in front of the water-filled quarry hole at the rear of the property.
The current three curb cuts on Granite Street will be reduced to two and three pedestrian access points will be established.
Cozi agreed that large commercial vehicles used for the Servpro operations would be parked along the Tower Street side of the property to make them them less visible than if they were parked closer to Granite Street.
The Planning Board opened a public hearing on the application on Tuesday, but there were no comments. The board kept the hearing open and continued the matter to its Jan. 24 meeting.
The site previously had active permits for final plan approval about seven years ago, but the approvals lapsed.
