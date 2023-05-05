WESTERLY — Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene was caught off-guard last Tuesday afternoon, a rare occurrence for the well-known WBLQ radio host who artfully juggles her responsibilities as supervisor of new media at the University of Rhode Island with her consulting and media-training work, her video production and her volunteer work as president of the board of trustees for the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
Cugini-Greene thought she was meeting Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki for a quiet afternoon business meeting at Perks & Corks on High Street. When she heard a commotion and turned to see an entourage of familiar people — including her husband, Stephen Greene — she was bewildered.
When Konicki stood and presented her with a gift basket and announced, "Surprise, you are going to be the 2023 Chamber Citizen of the Year," Cugini-Greene rose to her feet, put her arms around Konicki, turned to look at the group of people gathered — many of whom were now clapping and shouting "Congratulations" and "Woo hoo," then placed her hand over her heart.
"I was shocked," said Cugini-Greene a few days later as she recalled the surprise. "Shocked and very honored."
She was especially honored, she said, when she looked back at the others who have been named Citizen of the Year since the honorific began more than six decades ago.
Cugini-Greene joins such local luminaries as Katherine Hoxsie, Rev. Cal Lord, Chuck Royce, the late Angela Smith, and her own father, the late Joseph Cugini.
"How could I not be honored to be in that group," said the daughter of Betty Cugini of Westerly, and the mother of two adult children, Christopher and Katherine Koretski. "I'm proud to join them."
"I love to promote Westerly," she added, "and if this helps shine a light on all that's happening here, then I'm happy."
The award, the chamber's highest honor in the two-state community, was established in 1957 to recognize outstanding leadership and a person who has made "exceptional contributions to the greater Westerly-Stonington region."
Cugini-Greene was nominated for the honor by Aimee Lamountain-Spicer, a colleague from WBLQ radio more commonly known as DJ Gadget.
"Her dedication to the community is outstanding," Lamountain-Spicer said Tuesday at the Perks & Corks gathering. "She brings current events to us on the radio, and history lessons through the screen … if you were looking for a treasure inside Rhode Island, it would be Betty-Jo."
In addition to her job at the university and volunteering at the library, Cugini-Greene serves on the board of the Babcock-Smith House Museum and is the owner of Weathervane Communications, a Westerly-based multimedia business.
Along with Jim Karpeichik of Ocean State Video, she has produced a video series called "Treasures Inside the Museum" in partnership with Rhode Island Public Television that takes viewers "into the back rooms of more than a dozen museums throughout Southern New England, delving into their treasured collections and uncovering pieces that often remain hidden away."
"Sometimes you meet a person who somehow, some way, has all the energy in the world to make the world a better place," Lamountain-Spicer said, standing next to Cugini-Greene, "someone who has ... energy that radiates from their being ... and it feels good just to be beside them.
"They radiate positivity, they spread happiness, and they look great doing it," Lamountain-Spicer continued. "Five years ago this month I met Betty-Jo and I’m just as excited today to see her as I was back then."
Criteria considered in the selection process include having a "leadership role in the community; specific contributions in business and civic/non-profit organizations, promoting the community image, improving the quality of life in our area, personal and professional characteristics including integrity, creativity, communication skills and broad social perspectives," according to the chamber.
With decades of experience in print, radio and broadcast, Cugini-Greene is a national Edward R. Murrow Award winner and was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New England Chapter, in 2010. Her career includes stints at WERI/WRX radio, ABC 6 and NBC 10, where she rose through the ranks from night assignment editor to vice president of news and operations and eventually news director. She was named the first female news director at WJAR in its 60-year history.
"We are so excited for her," said Konicki. "Betty-Jo Cugini is a class act and an incredible ambassador for the town. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her extensive contributions to the community."
The honor may be awarded to the "citizen of the year," Lamountain-Spicer said, but "Betty-Jo Cugini is the kind of person you only meet once in a lifetime."
The awards dinner will be held June 21 at Venice Restaurant.
