WESTERLY — On a night when they were not even scheduled to discuss the topic, members of the Town Council heard from citizens imploring them to protect the public's right to gain access to the shoreline and to seek new paths to get to the coast.
Five people addressed the council on the subject of rights of way or paths to the shoreline Monday during the citizens' comments portion of the council's meeting. Some of the speakers asked the council to revisit a right of way in Weekapaug that the council recently agreed to have removed from a list of public access points. They also asked the council to ensure proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan align with provisions of the municipal Harbor Management Plan.
A lawyer from North Stonington, Anthony M. Palazzolo Jr., noted an inconsistency between the Harbor Management Plan and a draft version of the revised Comprehensive Plan saying the Comprehensive Plan omitted a right of way off Spray Rock Road in Weekapaug. The right of way Palazzolo was referring to is the sand trail that runs from Spray Rock Road to the Quonochontaug Breachway. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said the sand trail might have been removed from a Comprehensive Plan map in error after officials determined that a nearby path to the shoreline was not a public right of way, despite its proximity to several public parking spaces.
Palazzolo, who was born and raised in Westerly, said he was also concerned that while the Harbor Management Plan includes an action item calling for increasing access to the shoreline, the spirit of expansion seems to be missing from the Comprehensive Plan.
"... I have a concern that the rights of way treatment in the Comprehensive Plan seems to omit any expansion in the number of rights of way .... There certainly is discussion of maintenance and enhancement of existing ones but no discussion about identifying and establishing new rights of way," Palazzolo said.
The Harbor Management Plan calls for studying all town-approved rights of way to the shore and also calls for developing an inventory of "paper streets," dedicated easements and buried utilities, and states all three could be potential areas to establish new rights of way to the shoreline. Paper streets are unofficial roads such as Spring Avenue, the paper street next to the Weekapaug parking spots that some residents say is a right of way but was recently removed from a list of town-approved paths.
Council president Christopher Duhamel said the Harbor Management Plan is incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan but also said there may be a need to make that more clear. The council is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
James Milardo, a member of the Rhode Island Mobile Sportsfishermen Club, also said there are inconsistencies between the two plans.
"Especially the mapping in the Comprehensive Plan ... they are not really mirroring the Harbor Management Plan as they are supposed to ... it seems like it's very much tilted to be restrictive rather than more than accessible," Milardo said.
Gina Fuller, a resident and manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, noted there is no access point for the public to enjoy Winnapaug Pond despite the town's plan to dredge the pond in partnership with the federal Army Corps of Engineers and a recent project to stock the pond with 5,000 pounds of quahogs.
Philip Overton, a former member of the Town Council who is seeking election in November, said he was disappointed by the decision to remove the Spring Avenue right of way from the town list. He noted the proximity of the path to several public parking spaces and asked what the spaces are for if the public cannot gain access to the shoreline near them.
"It's very clear when these rights of way were established that they were meant to be public rights of way. Over the years it's been muddied and it's been muddied because councils ignored rights of way many times," Overton said.
Town Attorney William Conley Jr. reviewed his law firm's analysis of the Spring Avenue right of way. He said the firm "did not find" any evidence or analysis to contradict the work of Attorney Charles Soloveitzik in 2008.
Soloveitzik wrote in 2008 that he found "conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/ town road or public right-of-way to the ocean." He said his research found that owners of the property intended to dedicate it as a road for public use when they recorded a real estate plat in 1920, but that it was not clear the town ever accepted it and that subsequent actions by the property owners indicated they only intended for owners of property depicted in the 1920 plat to use the road or right-of-way. Soloveitzik also wrote that the path appeared to be blocked with vegetation.
Councilor William Aiello said Soloveitzik's research was not "wide-ranging" and the council needs to dedicate more time to the subject of rights of way. Aiello encouraged residents who have photographs or documents related to public rights of way to submit the material to the town clerk for analysis by the Town Council.
