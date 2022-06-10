WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Class of 2022 was encouraged to look for opportunities to be of service, embrace change, and to make personal growth a top priority during commencement exercises on Salvatore J. Augeri Field Friday evening.
The 173 class members processed onto the field under picturesque skies as their families, friends and teachers applauded and looked on from seats on the field, along the track that encircles the field, and in the bleachers on both sides of the field. It was the 151st commencement ceremony in the school's history.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau recalled the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who once said that all it takes to serve others is a "heart full of grace" and a "soul generated by love." Garceau encouraged the graduating class to serve their community and their country by being good neighbors or supporting specific causes.
"At some point, if you're paying attention to your heart, you are likely going to start to think that there must be more to this life then acquiring material wealth. That service to others is what will really open you up to feeling fulfilled," Garceau said.
Garceau also asked the class to consider the sacrifices made by their teachers, especially while working during a global pandemic for nearly three years.
"Just how much effort, and work, how much ridiculous on-the-fly problem-solving; how much love, and blood, sweat and tears, your teachers have poured into you in order to get you here tonight. These have been the most difficult years in their careers but they refused to fail and they refused to fail you," Garceau said.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin also discussed the work of the town's teachers and school staff.
"Your kindergarten teacher who wiped away your nervous tears, your elementary teacher who helped you unlock the power of reading, your team of teachers at the middle school who unleashed your creativity, your high school teacher that helped you write a perfect essay, coaches that taught you to field the baseball or softball, the custodians that make WHS a place of pride," Hobin said.
Hobin shared with the class advice he said would have given himself when he was a senior in high school preparing to move on to the next phase of life. Develop relationships and learn to love and forgive, he said.
"Nothing matters more than the people in your life. Love them in good times and in bad. Work at it. If someone hurts you, find a way to forgive them and mean it," Hobin said.
Justin Chen, the class salutatorian, recalled having a speech impediment as a young boy and his struggle to communicate.
"As this scared little Chinese-American boy, I believed it would be better to not speak at all, that if I was quiet I wouldn’t have to worry about others telling me how good or bad my English was. I wanted to shape the way I was perceived," Chen said.
But with time, Chen said, he has come to believe that not always knowing the answer and uncertainty are inescapable realities.
"We will all, undoubtedly, find that not everything will go to plan and there will be plenty of not knowing. But in all this exploration, we will find beauty and joy within experience, within our connections," said Chen, who plans to study computer science, art and design at the University of Rhode Island in the fall.
Alexandra Nelson, the class valedictorian, noted how she and her classmates were forced to acclimate to the drastic changes forced by the pandemic. After a normal freshman year the class adapted to distance learning during its sophomore year, which was followed by a hybrid approach of both distance and in-person learning in its junior year. For the class' senior year it was back to full-time in-person learning.
"Not only did we go through the normal changes that come along with advancing in grade like harder classes and more responsibility, but we, as a class, have had such an incredibly unique high school experience that no class before us can relate to. Not one year of our time at WHS was the same as the year before," Nelson said.
Those experiences, Nelson said, "have planted the seeds with which we have strengthened our abilities to handle new changes. We have been preparing for this moment for years now and have all passed the test that our time at WHS was."
Nelson plans to study neuroscience at the College of William and Mary in the fall.
Kevin Lowther II, keynote speaker for the ceremony, urged the members of the Class of 2022 to "choose growth." Lowther, a member of the Westerly High School Class of 2000, is a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he earned dean’s list honors and was a member of the honor society. He was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan and continues to serve as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Following active duty, Lowther earned a master's degree in business administration and went to work as a real estate project manager. On the side he worked on his passion — performing, playing the violin, and writing songs. Eventually, Lowther said, his work on his music brought him to a point of knowing he could commit to music on a full-time basis. It is what he does now as Big Lux, a professional hip-hop violinist.
"There is one decision that matters more than all of the other ones about how far you get in life and how fulfilled you are with your career, your relationships and your hobbies: and it’s not about a goal you set for yourself. That decision is whether or not to pursue personal growth. To choose growth," Lowther said.
The opportunities for growth are everywhere, Lowther said.
"Growth is getting involved in our communities. Growth is understanding that every person we meet, whether they look differently, think differently, are serving us at Dunkin' Donuts or are Hollywood royalty are all the same and worthy of respect. Growth is traveling outside the United States for the first time," Lowther said.
While moving on is exciting, leaving Westerly High School also brings a bit of sadness said, Jake Serra, president of the Class of 2022. The feeling, Serra said, reminded him of his childhood and words his parents used to console him.
“'Don’t be sad that it is over, be happy that it happened.' Now over a decade later I stand in front of all of you with the same message," Serra said.
