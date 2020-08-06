WESTERLY — The Town Council moved a step closer this week to entering into an agreement that would allow the School Department's Transition Academy to move to the basement level of the old police station building on Union Street.
The academy serves 18- to 22-year-olds with disabilities, helping them move into the next phase of their lives following graduation from high school. School districts in the state are required by law to provide these transition services. The Pace Adult Day Center occupies the street level of the Union Street building.
The need for a new location for the Transition Academy came about when the School Committee voted in May to cut ties with the building that has housed it — Tower Street School Community Center. The School Committee originally planned to give the Tower Street building up in July, but was later granted an extension to September by the Town Council. The council has discussed having the building demolished and selling the land, but some residents have proposed reuse of the building.
Councilor Sharon Ahern has worked with school officials to find alternative locations for programs, including the Transition Academy, that were run in the Tower Street center. She said school officials expressed a positive opinion of the former police station building.
"This seems to be the best place, particularly because of programming concerns. They really don't want [the academy participants] to be in a school setting," Ahern said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau has said a non-school setting would be best since the academy participants have completed high school. He has also said a centrally located building such as the former police station would be helpful because the program participants work in employment internships and would have easier access if they were close to the downtown area.
Town Manager Mark Rooney called the potential arrangement a "win-win" for the town and the school system, which he said would pay for work to prepare the space for the Transition Academy and to address safety requirements.
On Monday the council voted 5-1 to move forward with a potential agreement for use of the building by the School Department. Councilor William Aiello voted against the initiative, saying the council had not been presented with a draft version of a written agreement. He also raised several other concerns.
Aiello said a parent with a child in the transition program questioned whether the building would be a good choice. He noted there are no windows in the basement level and that the basement is surrounded by a busy parking lot.
Aiello also noted the building's proximity to the Westerly Fire Department and said sirens and flashing lights might present problems for program participants with sensory disabilities.
"It's not a good environment," Aiello said.
Councilor Brian McCuin said the points raised by Aiello were better left to school officials.
"It's up to the professionals who teach the children to decide where they are going to rent ... they're the educators, not us," McCuin said.
Ahern, McCuin and Councilors Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno and Karen Cioffi voted in favor of moving the proposed agreement forward. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. did not vote because he left the meeting early.
