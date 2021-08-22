WESTERLY — Smiling broadly, Francesco Scavello fixed fresh cups of cappuccino for a few of his teammates Friday afternoon then sat down at his dining room table, next to his wife, Debbie, to talk bocce.
On Thursday, Scavello and his teammates — from both the Bocce Club and the Hilltop Social Club — will embark on a journey west to play in the 37th Annual Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce and Scavello, like his teammates, is looking forward to the competition with gusto. Their first game is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. against the Midnight Bocce Club.
The tournament, sponsored by the Wickliffe Italian-American Club, is part of a three-day festival that also includes music, children’s entertainment, food and souvenir vendors, beverages and cash prizes for the winning teams. This year will be the first time a Rhode Island team will participate in the tournament, which typically draws teams from New York, Michigan, Illinois, Florida and provinces in nearby Canada.
The Wickliffe Italian-American Club is a "community-based social/fraternal organization established in 1932 for people of Italian ancestry who live in the city of Wickliffe, Ohio," according to its website, which "actively promotes and recognizes those of Italian descent who have furthered the Italian cultural bond that they they share, and offers educational programs for the children and grandchildren of its members, as well as awarding college scholarships each year to those who have demonstrated knowledge and pride in their Italian heritage."
"It's a big festival," said Salvatore "Sal" Giorno, 43, the commissioner of the Bocce Club's bocce league in between sips of his frothy cappuccino. "It's the second-biggest bocce festival in the United States."
"Some people call it the 'Masters of Bocce,'" added Giorno, using air quotes. "Some pretty good teams will be there ... we'll be the team coming farthest from the east."
"I'm excited," said Scavello, 66, a native of Acri, a small town in Southern Italy, who has been playing bocce since he was a 7-year-old back in the old country. "I cannot wait."
Scavello, a retired construction worker, is the president of the Hilltop Social Club and a member of the Bocce Club. He plays bocce on teams for both clubs. When he plays for the Hilltop, he plays with his neighbor, Mario Luzzi, 66, who has also been playing bocce most of his life. When he plays for the Bocce Club — which was established in Westerly in 1933 — he plays on a team with Giorno, also a lifelong player of the sport.
Giorno, who works at Electric Boat, grew up next door to the Bocce club on Ledward Avenue, where his father, George, still tends bar and plays bocce.
"Sometimes people will joke that I've been a member of the club since I was eight," said Giorno, who discovered the Cleveland tournament online and organized the road trip with Scavello. The pair also came up with the idea to combine members from both clubs into one team for the tournament.
Joining Scavello, Giorno and Luzzi will be Giuseppe Piro of Westerly, a member of the Hilltop Social Club, and John Tedeschi of Pawcatuck, a member of the Bocce Club.
"We've rented a van for the trip for the players," said Giorno, "and another one for some friends and family members who are coming too."
"We'll have a little bit of a crowd," he said. "Eleven of us in all."
"We have some cheerleaders coming," Scavello said, and if all goes well, they'll make a vacation of it next year, stay longer in the area, maybe, and bring more people along.
The men, who play bocce several times a week, said the number of teams have grown at both local clubs, along with an interest in the game.
Social media has brought more attention to the game of bocce as well, said Giorno, who follows a number of bocce clubs online to keep abreast of trends in the game. He also listens to a Challenge Cup of Bocce-related podcast.
"You can watch it on YouTube," said Luzzi, pulling up a video on his phone.
"They get into the weeds a little bit," added Giorno, "but they talk about the teams and how they get them ... it's interesting."
"There has been a growing interest in the game nationwide," added Luzzi. "It's a nice relaxing game ... it's a lot like golf but not as expensive."
"And you can drink and socialize while you're playing," said Scavello.
The game of bocce dates back to ancient Rome, explained Scavello.
The goal of the game, said Giorno, is to throw your bocce ball closer to a smaller ball called a pallino. Points are earned for the team that ends up closest to the pallino then added up after a series of rounds. The first team to score 15 points (or another previously established number) wins the game.
Although the bocce courts in Wickliffe, Ohio, are slightly shorter than the courts in Westerly, the local team members say they have adjusted and are ready to play.
"We modified things a bit for our practices," said Giorno, who is already eying a tournament in Rome, N.Y., known, he said, as "The World Series of Bocce." "We've got some good chemistry together."
"We've got a good team with the spirit to win," Scavello said.
"We do have a good team and good spirit," said Luzzi. "Hopefully we'll come home with a trophy."
