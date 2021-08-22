A group of local Bocce players are heading to Cleveland to play in the.37th Annual Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce where 120 bocce teams coming from the USA and Canada will compete. From the Hilltop Social Club they are: Francesco Scavello- President of the Hilltop Social Club and also a member at the Bocce Club, Mario Luzzi and Giuseppe Piro. Competing from the Bocce Club are members Salvatore Giorno and John Tedeschi. L-R in photo are John Tedeschi. Mario Luzzi, Salvatore Giorno, Francesco Scavello and Giuseppe Piro. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun