WESTERLY — Old Man Joe's, a new bakery and café, is planned for Main Street at its intersection with School Street.
The Planning Board voted Wednesday to unanimously approve preliminary plans for the establishment, which will open at 134 Main St. The building was purchased by Mark Van Cleve and Marie Legge in July 2021. The Westerly Revolving Fund previously supported a rehabilitation of the structure, which was originally built in 1876, according to town records. Van Cleve and Legge purchased the building from the revolving fund, a not-for-profit corporation formed to stimulate community revitalization through advocacy, lending and development.
Plans call for the bakery and café to operate on the first floor with the second and third floors being used for residential purposes. The second and third floors will be built out after work is complete on the bakery and café. When occupied the building has been used with the same mix of commercial and residential for several years.
With the exception of new plantings, only limited changes are planned, said William Nardone, the lawyer representing Van Cleve.
"No significant changes other than some quite extensive landscaping is planned," Nardone said.
Vehicles will enter the property from Main Street and leave via School Street. The bakery will occupy the rear of the first floor and the café will be in the front.
A fence and plantings will be used to create a privacy screen between an outdoor seating area and neighbors, Nardone said. The project team has discussed the plans with a neighbor of the property, according to Nardone.
According to a narrative on file at Town Hall prepared by Taylor & Son, a Stonington-based architectural firm, the building is a 19th-century example of either the Georgian or Federal Revival style of architecture. The exterior siding, trim, and fenestration were replaced with contemporary engineered products to approximate period appearance. The original foundation and building structure remains. The original structure was converted to multi-family use and the Main Street level appears to have been converted for commercial use prior to 1950, according to the narrative.
Through the creation of a garden area and other landscaping, the project will contribute positively to community efforts to spruce up Main Street, the architects said in their narrative.
Planning Board members were enthused by the proposed project.
"I was so happy to see this application," said Joseph M. Montesano, a member of the board.
Board member Kevin J. Lowther II said the café and bakery represents a "huge upgrade" of the property.
