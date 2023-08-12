WESTERLY — A back-to-school supply giveaway party benefitting local children in need will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Jonnycake Center of Westerly’s rear parking lot at 23 Industrial Drive.
Local organizations have come together to provide children with backpacks, school supplies, and educational items to ensure the school year starts strongly for all. Participating organizations include the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Wood River Health, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, The Washington Trust Company, Westerly Fire Department, and WBLQ 1230 AM.
Musical entertainment will be provided by WBLQ, and there will be games, face painting, craft tables and a visit by a firetruck. The backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 401-377-8069, option 1, or email socialservices@jonnycake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.