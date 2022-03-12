WESTERLY — Dr. Justin Gauthier is doing exactly what he always wanted — working as a general surgeon in a community hospital in the area he called home as a child.
The Mystic native, who graduated from Fitch High School, started working at Westerly Hospital in October after completing a fellowship in non-invasive surgery at L+M Hospital in New London. The fellowship followed his residency and completion of medical school.
In a medical world that is increasingly specialized, Gauthier said, he has had to occasionally convince colleagues of the continued viability and allure of general surgery.
"During my residency they said I had to pick a specialty, but I pushed for general surgery," Gauthier said during a recent interview.
His story is one of commitment to a goal, and it is filled with memories of working toward the goal and sharing it with family members and those he worked and studied with.
L+M offered a full-time position in minimally invasive surgery, but Gauthier said he remained firm in his conviction and soon received an offer for his current position.
"Places like Westerly Hospital are holding strong for general surgery," Gauthier said.
General surgeons are generally focused on thyroid, breast, abdomen and hernia procedures and frequently are called on to operate for emergent conditions such as appendectomies or injuries incurred in accidents. General surgery is expanding at Westerly Hospital, where an additional operating room was recently opened and discussions are underway to add a day to the surgical schedule. The facility is increasingly taking on more complex medical cases, according to Gauthier.
During his initial months at Westerly Hospital, Gauthier said, he has thrived on getting to know his patients and their families and experiencing the neighborly connections that form in a tight-knit area.
"It's a dream come true of being a general surgeon. You see every kind of case and I'd say 90% percent of everything that comes into my office is something I do," Gauthier said. "We try to keep it in the community. I love the family aspect of it — I feel like these people are in my family."
Whenever possible, Gauthier said, he pushes to keep patients in Westerly rather than transferring them out to larger institutions.
"I'm not going to send them away to New Haven or Boston when I could do the same procedure here," Gauthier said.
At the age of 9, Gauthier started playing the violin because he knew surgery would require manual dexterity. After winning a statewide scholastic science display contest for a piece he did on the history of surgery, he knew he wanted to be a general surgeon.
"When I was 11 years old I told my dad I wanted to be a general surgeon," Gauthier said.
He also recalled once telling his grandmother that he would eventually come back to the area and work at Westerly Hospital. His grandmother's death about seven years ago from breast cancer prevented her from seeing her grandson reach his goal. Gauthier said he thinks of her often and feels both a spiritual and literal closeness to her, as she is buried in River Bend Cemetery, just down the road from Westerly Hospital. When Gauthier performs breast surgeries, he said he feels a special connection to his patients based on his grandmother's experience.
While in high school, Gauthier held part-time jobs at Pequot Medical Center in Groton and Backus Hospital in Norwich. He also worked at hospitals in New York while attending New York University for his undergraduate studies. As the son of a father who worked as a physician's assistant, the idea of a career in medicine made sense, Gauthier said. He attributes his work ethic and dedication to helping people to his mother.
Gauthier attended St. George's University medical school in Grenada and traveled to 27 different countries studying the practice of medicine in other parts of the world during his first two years. Upon completing medical school, the plan was always to practice medicine near Mystic.
As if life as a general surgeon is not consuming enough, Gauthier joined the United States Navy Reserves in 2019. He said he sees military service as an extension of his dedication to community.
"I always wanted to wear the uniform and do what I can for my country," Gauthier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.