WESTERLY — The Babcock-Smith House Museum — the 1730s, elegantly-furnished Georgian-style mansion on Granite Street — will reopen for tours July 4, with several changes designed to comply with the Rhode Island Department of Health.
Tours will be conducted at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in July and August, according to a post on the museum's website. Prior telephone reservations will be required by calling 401-596-5704.
Information necessary to comply with Rhode Island’s tracing program will be gathered when the reservations are made. Face coverings will be required for all visitors and proper physical distancing will be enforced. Visitors are encouraged to bring the recommended donation amount in exact cash or check. There is a suggested donation of $5 per adult, $1 per child.
For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
