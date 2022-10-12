WESTERLY — When Democrat Samuel A. Azzinaro first earned election as the representative for Rhode Island’s 37th House District in 2008, he vowed to work tirelessly for the state’s veterans, to champion education and to always put Westerly’s residents first.
Seven terms later, the 79-year-old still has a lot that he hopes to accomplish before he is ready to call it a career.
Azzinaro will return to office for his eighth consecutive term following the November election, running as the only unopposed candidate in an otherwise packed ballot in southwestern Rhode Island in 2022. It is a benefit for the senior Westerly legislator, he said Wednesday, and will allow him to focus on important issues including veterans affairs, energy prices, education funding and economic relief immediately in the coming session.
“I can’t complain about it too much; it’s a lot easier this way and I can stay focused on what matters, which is Westerly,” he said with a chuckle.
A graduate of Westerly High School, Azzinaro completed course work at the Rhode Island School of Design before transitioning to serve four years as a member of the National Guard. He would continue to serve as a member of the Army Reserve for four years as well, including serving two years of active duty and earning a rank of Staff Sergeant E6.
A retired textile worker and former business owner and carpenter, he is a father of five and currently lives in Westerly with his wife, Carol.
While he was joking about having it easy — Azzinaro acknowledges that campaigning is difficult, time-consuming and can distract from the issues at hand — he has an ambitious agenda for the coming term.
At the state capitol, Azzinaro has taken leadership roles on several special committees. He is the chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and also serves as a member of the House Health and Human Services Committee, the House Rules Committee and the House Special Legislation Committee.
During the 2021 legislative session, Azzinaro said he was proud of his continued focus on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s veterans, which included sponsoring a new law allowing the director of veterans' services to appoint an administrator for the Rhode Island Veterans’ Home who is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. He was also the sponsor of a law that allows business vehicles owned by a veteran entity and registered and authorized to conduct business in the state of Rhode Island to register with veteran plates.
“A lot of times when veterans return to civilian life they are left out and don’t know where to turn for help. I know the right people,” he said.
The veterans will remain a focus in the coming term, but Azzinaro said he is also working to assure Westerly continues to receive its fair share of federal and state education funding. He said he has worked hard in previous years to ensure fair funding across the state and has been able to make sure Westerly received at least as much per pupil as other districts across the state.
With economic instability, he said there will also be an emphasis in the coming term to find ways to lower energy costs in the state, as well as to make sure there are adequate career training opportunities, including expanding trade-oriented programs at schools such as the Westerly Education Center.
With families struggling to balance the budget, he said it will be important to set a reasonable state budget and promised to trim excess spending in order to make sure residents aren’t being overtaxed.
“We will need to find a way to lower costs and make sure we are helping those who may be struggling this winter. That’s an immediate concern,” he said.
Azzinaro said he is aware he is getting older, but is looking forward to another strong term ahead before he truly considers whether or not it might be time to retire.
In the meantime, he said he expects to hear from residents and will show up at the capitol every day to advocate for residents and businesses, and to craft policies that will benefit the town of Westerly as whole.
“I know it won’t last forever, but I’ve still got a lot of energy and a lot of things to do,” he said.
