WESTERLY — State Rep. Sam Azzinaro was leading Tuesday night with more than 58 percent of the vote in t he race for House District 37.
The race between Azzinaro, a Democrat, and his opponent Timothy McLaughlin, an unaffiliated candidate, pitted young vs. old and an experienced candidate against a political newcomer.
The 77-year-old incumbent, Azzinaro, has served the district for 12 years. He previously served on the Town Council and the municipal Recreation Board. Retired from careers at Bradford Dyeing Association and construction work, Azzinaro is chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and a member of its Health, Education and Welfare and Rules committees.
McLaughlin, 21, hopes to graduate in the spring with a degree in politics and law from Bryant University. He has held part-time jobs in retail and is a member of the municipal Economic Development Commission. He had captured 40.8 percent of the votes as of about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The campaign saw the two candidates focus on their priorities and ideas rather than engage in negativity or critiques of each other. Both candidates expressed concerns about the state's financial position in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and how much assistance will be available to Westerly and the state's 38 other towns and cities.
Azzinaro, with some hesitation, said taxes might have to be increased to address the state's budget deficit. McLaughlin said he opposed a tax increase during a pandemic but said layoffs of state workers may be necessary.
The two candidates differed when responding to questions on race. Azzinaro said racism probably exists in the country but said he was unsure how to address it. McLaughlin said systemic racism undoubtedly exists in the town, the state, and throughout the country and called for a conversation on the topic and acknowledgement of the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.