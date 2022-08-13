WESTERLY — Aug. 21, 1847, was a big day for residents of Lottery Village, the small section of Westerly where farmers and fishermen, sailors and shipmasters lived and worked together along the Pawcatuck River just north of Watch Hill.
Aug. 21, 2022, will be another big day for the village — now known as Avondale — when residents, worshippers and friends gather to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Avondale Chapel, a small, white building that has been described over the years as "snug," "cottage-like" and "well-maintained."
The building, which holds roughly 90 people, was formally dedicated in October 1847.
On Aug. 21, 1847, according to church history, "57 subscribers committed to erecting a House of Worship at this site of land."
On a recent rainy morning, three members of the committee charged with organizing the anniversary celebration sat inside the little white chapel — with its original pews, stamped tin ceiling and enormous, handmade wooden cross — discussing the chapel's history and plans for the upcoming party.
Linda Engler of Westerly, who serves as secretary for the Avondale Chapel Committee 2022, arrived with a scrapbook, photographs and copies of newspaper columns written by the late Howard Burdick Sr., a lifelong Avondale resident who for years wrote a column in the Westerly Sun called "Along the Shore" and who spent his boyhood Sundays inside the church, attending church services and Sunday school.
Engler was joined by Donald West Sr. of Westerly — who co-chairs the Avondale Chapel Committee 2022 with Edward Terwilliger — and committee member Jeanne Caldwell, who lives in Avondale.
"I was married here," said Caldwell with a smile as she settled into a bench inside the tidy church whose pale blue walls had just been painted by West and his son, Don Jr.
"And one of my daughters was married here too," added West, smiling, as he took a seat across the aisle from Caldwell and Engler.
The committee has been meeting for about a year, West said, to prepare for next week's celebration which is open to the public.
"Well, since February," West added with a laugh.
"We'll have one big tent and probably three or four smaller ones," said West, who plans to introduce the speakers and give a history of the chapel 175 years to the day that Brother Ethan Pendleton conveyed a parcel of land to the first Baptist Church of Westerly so a church could be built upon the property, "with the provision it should always be used for religious purposes or revert to Pendleton's descendants."
"And we'll have refreshments," added Engler. "Finger food and iced tea."
As of now, West said, the speakers include Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern, state Sen. Dennis L. Algiere, and Avondale Homeowners President John Townsend.
There will also be an opening prayer by Rev. Wesley Smith, music by the Central Baptist Church Choir and a benediction by the Rev. Clayton Lord, pastor of the Central Baptist Church. The chapel, which holds ecumenical summer services, is now an outreach of The Central Baptist Church.
The first church was actually destroyed by a fire in 1852, according to a program designed for next Sunday's event, but was rebuilt the same year and has stood ever since, "welcoming the faithful to its ecumenical summer services and special occasions scheduled throughout the year," despite "destructive hurricanes, and even COVID."
Burdick, in one of his columns, "A few random notes on 'The Little White Chapel' in Avondale," recalled how visiting Westerly ministers "used to come down by trolley, all in the space of a Sunday afternoon, and five dollars richer than when they left town."
"Over the years, membership rose and waned as a gentle groundswell, with the most memorable activity being a Sunday School sponsored by the Avondale Mothers’ Club," according to the chapel history. "Many adults here still remember the good times at the Avondale Chapel."
Burdick also recalled how the "Ladies Aid Society" of the Mothers' Club would "put on some great suppers in the church basement," which "attracted people from 'Dan to Beersheba,' and their scalloped oysters and baked beans and brownbread were the talk of the town."
"All sorts of Westerly people came down to enjoy those wonderful suppers and the variety of cake which the ladies brought in was amazing," he wrote. "You 'topped off' your meal with cake and ice cream, usually, and sometimes the ice cream was homemade and frozen in the conventional way in the backyard of Mrs. Hattie Barber, with Maurice or Leo Nye or both turning the freezer crank."
"Those were great days for the little white chapel," Burdick continued, "and I hope God has given each of those participants a nice place in the Heavenly Kingdom. They will all have a special place in memory anyhow."
Engler shared a comment from one chapel historian who wrote that finding the deed to the land was "like a hidden-away love letter in an attic trunk ... [one that] reflects a simple earlier faith and dedication to God Almighty."
For almost 175 years, "the sounds of the pedal organ in the tiny sanctuary and voices of fellowship have been heard," she added, "except for few years here and there."
"I hope people come," Engler said. "One hundred and seventy-five years is a long time."
The Avondale Chapel's 175th anniversary celebration will take place Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at 11 Avondale Road. The public is invited, and parking is available at the Cooked Goose on 92 Watch Hill Road with a free shuttle to the chapel.
