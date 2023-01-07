STONINGTON — The Eugene Atwood Fund is accepting applications for its Trade/Tech School and Certification/Licensing Interest-Free Loan Program on a rolling basis. Students must be New London County residents and attending a trade/tech school or acquiring certification/licensing for their career. The application process will close to new applicants when the allotted funding has been disbursed or on Feb. 28, whichever comes first.
Applications will reopen in May of 2023 when funding becomes available.
Applications are also being accepted for the fund’s College Bound Interest Free Loan Program as well as the award programs. The awards include the Eugene Atwood Award for academic achievement and the Eugene Atwood Innovation Award to fund the purchase of tools/equipment needed for students pursuing a career in a trade. Nominations for the awards are completed by area high school principals.
For more information, visit eugeneatwoodfund.org or contact Stacey Haskell at 860-535-0005.
