WESTERLY — The town will pay a $2,500 penalty and town department heads will undergo special training as part of an agreement reached with the state Attorney General's Office after the office found town officials violated the state sunshine, or Access to Public Records, law, town officials said Thursday.
Town Attorney William J. Conley Jr. revealed the terms of the agreement, saying the Attorney General's Office will not file a lawsuit or seek court-imposed fines as part of the pact. This was the second time in about seven months that the Attorney General's office has found town officials violated the public records law when reacting to a request from a resident.
"This office finds the town's conduct in this matter to evidence a deliberate disregard for the requirements of the Access to Public Records Act. The town's actions indicate a conscious disregard for the APRA's requirements," Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in letter that he signed and that was prepared by Special Assistant General Kayla E. O'Rourke.
Conley said the Attorney General's Office will provide training to Town Clerk Donna Giordano, who serves as the town's public records official, and town department heads. The training will be provided at no cost to the town.
The March 23 letter, which was announced in a news release issued by the state on Wednesday, pertains to records requests made on successive days last July to the town by James Angelo, a resident who has served on several town boards and committees, including the Planning Board. Angelo was seeking documents related to the decision of town officials to administratively subdivide the former Bradford Dyeing Association mill property as a means to make it more marketable for future development.
Angelo filed a complaint to the Attorney General's Office, claiming the town's "partial response" to his request "did not constitute a response" under the law and that he did not receive a response to an appeal he filed with the town. According to the letter, the town asserted that it responded by providing documents sought in Angelo's July 16 request and said that Giordano overlooked an e-mail from Town Manager J. Mark Rooney in which he forwarded Angelo's July 17 request for additional documents related to the administrative subdivision.
Conley, on Thursday, said human error or Giordano accidentally overlooking the e-mail from Rooney played a role in the case.
"As the town's legal counsel I am completely committed to transparency and 110% compliance with the APRA. The reality here, and it is understandable, because human error does happen, is that Donna Giordano missed the second request. Our response wasn't to avoid giving the documents because, in fact, once the town clerk realized she missed the e-mail, she provided the documents," Conley said.
According to Neronha's letter, the town claimed it did not have a record of an appeal from Angelo because he e-mailed the appeal to Giordano and asked her to forward it to then Town Council President Christopher Duhamel. "The town acknowledges that it received [Angelo's] administrative appeal, which was emailed to Ms. Giordano, but asserts that it was not a proper appeal because [Angelo] asked Ms. Giordano to forward it to the Town Council president, whom the town asserts is not the chief administrative officer," Neronha wrote.
In an affidavit, Giordano stated she did not forward the appeal to Rooney because Angelo asked that it be forwarded to Duhamel, but the town eventually produced documents in response to the Attorney General Office's inquiry, showing Giordano had forwarded the appeal letter to Conley, Duhamel and Rooney.
On Thursday Conley said town officials were not hiding behind Angelo's appeal error, but instead stating facts of the case.
"We pointed out that the statute requires an appeal to the administrative officer and that Mr. Angelo had essentially filed it with the president of the Town Council, and we pointed out that, procedurally, that doesn't match the statute," Conley said.
Conley also said that town officials ultimately provided Angelo with all the documents they had that were responsive to his request. The Attorney General's Office also ruled that town officials failed to respond to Angelo's request in a timely manner as required by the law, failed to provide a detailed response, and failed to inform him of appeals procedures.
Angelo, reached on Thursday before news of the agreement between the town and Attorney General's Office was disclosed, said he was reluctant to discuss the case in detail but said he believes the penalty should be paid by town officials and not with taxpayers' money. He also said he wondered if the court would impose punitive damages.
Rooney, on Thursday, confirmed that town officials would undergo APRA training. Giordano declined to comment for this article.
In August the Attorney General's Office ruled that town officials violated the APRA when they missed a statutorily imposed deadline for responding to a request from Jack Armstrong, a resident. The office also found town officials failed to provide documents subject to the same request, and failed to properly invoke an assertion that some of the documents were exempt from disclosure due to attorney/client privilege.
Town officials strive to follow the APRA and the Open Meetings Act, which regulates how public bodies conduct business, Conley said.
"I am personally committed to and represent a Town Council who is, to a person, committed to transparency and complying with the APRA and the OMA 110 percent," Conley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.