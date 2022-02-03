WESTERLY — The state Office of the Attorney General has found the School Committee unknowingly violated the Open Meetings Act in one case and did not violate the act in a second case in two complaints filed by Robert Chiaradio, a resident who has been a close observer and critic of the town's public school district in recent months.
Chiaradio filed a complaint on Aug. 13 claiming the School Committee violated the act during its Aug. 11 meeting and filed a second complaint on Dec. 5 claiming the committee violated the act during its Oct. 27 meeting.
The attorney general found the committee violated the act during the Aug. 11 meeting because an agenda item listed as "School Committee By-Laws" did not give the public sufficient notice of exactly what the committee planned to discuss and potentially act on. During the meeting the committee discussed potential changes to provisions in the bylaws pertaining to the open forum portion of committee meetings, when members of the public are allowed to address the committee. The discussion of the open forum on Aug. 11 followed a particularly lengthy meeting that was dominated by open forum comments related to critical race theory and a proposed prohibition on teaching "divisive comments." No changes to the bylaws were made during the Aug. 11 meeting.
"Simply listing the agenda item 'School Committee By-laws,' a member of the public would not be on notice about what was going to be discussed regarding the by-laws or that the committee would discuss potential changes about a particular provision of the by-laws. While we can certainly envision circumstances where an agenda item covers multiple topics, based on the totality of the circumstances, this agenda item failed to give adequate notice to the public as to the nature of the business to be discussed," the attorney general's office wrote in its decision.
The Open Meetings Act allows the Attorney General's Office to take alleged violations to Superior Court, which can issue fines or take other actions. The office said it did not pursue a court case because the committee did not take any action on the bylaws during the Aug. 11 meeting and that there was no evidence the committee tried to obscure what it planned to discuss.
"We also note that there are no recent findings of similar violations against the committee. However, this finding serves as notice to the committee that the conduct discussed violates the OMA and may serve as evidence of a willful or a knowing violation in any similar future situation," the decision reads.
In his complaint about the Oct. 27 meeting, Chiaradio argued that a statement read by Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Robert Chiaradio's sister, at every meeting limits comments from School Committee members in response to individuals who speak during the open forums. The statement that Chiaradio Bowdy reads at each meeting says "there will be no dialogue or discussion within the committee as this would deviate from our published agenda." Chiaradio Bowdy then goes on, at each meeting, to say committee members can discuss open forum comments during the following agenda item which is called "Committee members' responses."
The Attorney General's Office determined it did not have to "resolve" Robert Chiaradio's complaint about whether committee members were being limited in their ability to speak because, "Even assuming there was no such opportunity for members of the public body to respond to public comment, it would not violate the OMA," the decision reads.
Robert Chiaradio also claimed that the committee's Oct. 27 agenda was not sufficiently clear when it stated the committee would conduct a first reading of three proposed new policies or policy changes. Each policy was described on the agenda. The Attorney General's Office said Chiaradio appeared to want the committee to provide a description of proposed changes to the policies in order for him to discuss them during open forum. The Attorney General's Office noted that public bodies are not required to provide open forums and also found the agenda adequately described the committee's intended business.
William Nardone, the School Committee's lawyer, reviewed the findings during a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.
"From my perspective the take-away is yes there was a violation. Was it willful or intentional? No. In fact, the attorney general concluded that the agenda listing suggested that the School Committee was not willfully attempting to obscure. Was there anything sneaky or calculated? Certainly not," said Nardone, who handled the School Committee's response to the complaints.
Robert Chiaradio discussed the Attorney General's findings during the meeting on Wednesday and disagreed with Nardone.
"There was an attempt to deceive here, to try to silence parents, and they get caught. We caught them and the Attorney General's Office agreed," Chiaradio said.
Chiaradio then went on to say he wanted each School Committee member to state their opinion on two books that he argues should not be in the Westerly High School library's collection. A few of the committee members discussed their views of the books. None of them advocated for removal of the books.
Chiaradio Bowdy said she and the School Committee want to hear from community members.
