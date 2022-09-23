WESTERLY — South County Tourism Council is looking for volunteers for the Atlantis RIsing event being held at Misquamicut State Beach from Oct. 7 to 10. The event will feature artists and sand sculptors creating the mythical city of Atlantis from the sand on Misquamicut Beach. There will be food trucks, live music, photo opportunities, and activities for children.
Volunteer opportunities include admissions, traffic/parking attendant, clean-up, maintaining inflatables and other decorations, and granting access into the Sculpture Gallery and photo opportunities.
The tourism council has pledged to donate $10 to a local non-profit for every hour of volunteer work at Atlantis RIsing. Volunteers may select the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Westerly Land Trust, Southern Rhode Island Volunteers, WARM Center, or the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce to receive funds.
To volunteer or for more information, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0e45a9ab2dabffc34-atlantis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.