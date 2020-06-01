NORTH KINGSTOWN — Atlantic Wind Transfers, based in Quonset Point, has secured its second long-term O&M Crew Transfer Vessel contract in the U.S. to provide offshore marine support services for the Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines to be installed for the first offshore wind project in U.S. federal waters. The project is being developed by Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy.
Atlantic Wind Transfers was selected by Dominion Energy through a competitive bid process and this contract solidifies the company’s role as a leader in crew transfer vessel services for the U.S. market along the East Coast. The crew transfer vessel will be based out of Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.
Atlantic Wind Transfers is the first CTV owner/operator in the U.S., operating the “Atlantic Pioneer” built in 2016 originally under a contract with Deepwater Wind for the installation and operations and maintenance of the five GE 6 megawatt turbines off Block Island. The Atlantic Pioneer currently has a long-term contract with Ørsted to provide offshore marine support services for the Block Island Wind Farm, transporting GE technicians/cargo along with Ørsted personnel performing maintenance year-round.
Atlantic Wind Transfers was selected based upon its marine experience and safety track record in operating the first crew transfer vessel in the U.S. for the Block Island Wind Farm.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.