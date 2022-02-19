WESTERLY — Several firms that previously worked on expansion projects at two YMCAs in the region and on refurbishment of the United Theatre are assessing the Tower Street School building to determine its mechanical needs, design sustainable renovations, and helping to evaluate community needs and potential new uses of the building, according to a representative of the Royce Family Fund.
In January, the Town Council authorized entering into a lease-purchase agreement with the Royce fund, which was instrumental in the expansion of Ocean Community YMCA's Westerly branch, development of the Westerly Education Center and the reopening of the United Theatre.
Thomas J. Liguori Jr., a lawyer who represents the Royce fund, delivered an update presentation on the Tower Street School building during a Town Council meeting on Monday. He said Grow Development, a firm that specializes in the development, design and management of YMCAs and other organizations, has been retained to help determine community needs and assist in developing a sustainable design. The firm, which worked on expansions of both the Westerly and Mystic branches of the Ocean Community YMCA, is expert at securing state, federal, corporate and philanthropic resources, Liguori said.
Also working on the Tower Street School study is Allied Consulting Engineering Services, which is assessing the building's heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems to determine what is needed for the future, and Meg Lyons Architects, working on the project along with Keough Construction Management, which is providing cost-estimate services. The Lyons firm served as owner's project manager on the United Theatre project and Keough Construction served as construction manager on the United Theatre project.
"They already have a good working relationship fostered over the last two years," Liguori said.
The Tower Street School building ceased operation as a school in 2009 and was run as a school community center under the aegis of the school department and School Committee for several years, eventually transforming into a hub that combined multi-generational education programs, human services and recreation activities. Shortly after the School Committee voted to stop using the building in 2020, the programs vacated the building. Families that used the facility and their advocates, as well as some of the former tenants, were loud and persistent in their criticism of the Town Council when its members discussed selling the property and razing the building.
Liguori reiterated one potential use of the Tower Street School building that has already been identified: use by the Westerly Education Center. By moving some programs from the center's Friendship Street location to the Tower Street building, the center could expand the workforce development program it offers in conjunction with General Dynamics and Electric Boat, Liguori said.
A community input session on the Tower Street building will likely be scheduled in the spring, Liguori said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. asked whether having municipal recreation programs in the Tower Street building has been considered. Liguori said Maureen Fitzgerald, Ocean Community YMCA executive director, and Town Council President Sharon Ahern have been part of conversations related to municipal recreation. The building's gymnasium holds promise, Liguori said.
"I had not remembered how great the gymnasium at that building already is. It's really impressive," he said, adding that the gym has high ceilings, a stage and storage space.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel asked whether potential uses of the land that surrounds the school building had been discussed. Liguori said uses of the outdoor part of the property would likely be considered after uses of the building. Liguori also advised against taking potential development of the property for housing off the table. As an example of a potential use, Liguori said, some communities develop housing for senior citizens near recreation facilities to allow for seniors to interact with younger generations.
"Whether that can happen here is not determined, but I didn't want to answer that there would be no residential," Liguori said.
