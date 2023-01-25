WESTERLY — The cleanup of asbestos found in an old boiler room at the former Bradford Elementary School has added about four to six weeks and $108,000 to the cost of the building’s demolition.
Part of the demolition as originally planned last fall included asbestos removal from glue underneath the floor tiles in the building, Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. No other asbestos was found in the building, he said.
“We didn’t anticipate any, because the majority of the main structure was rebuilt in 1987-88, when all the asbestos would have been removed,” he said.
The cost of the remediation was $98,646 in addition to the town’s $220,950 demolition contract with contractor Billray.
However Lacey said about three weeks ago, contractors doing excavation at the site found a boiler room that was not remediated during the 1980s project.
“Basically it was just capped off with concrete,” Lacey said.
Three boilers, a water tank, duct work and about three feet of asbestos on the floor, according to the town manager.
“That was basically pulled off of pipes and everything else, and they must have just piled it in this room and just capped it off,” he said. “That was not supposed to be part of the remediation plan back in 87-88. It was supposed to be completely filled in.”
The state Department of Health visited the site and issued a cease and desist order so that a remediation plan
could be developed, Lacey said. The state approved the plan Jan. 20 and work was expected to start this week.
“We can’t fill it or encapsulate it now, we have to remove all the asbestos,” he said.
The area also includes several undocumented boilers and tunnels used for a heating system, Lacey said.
The bid for the additional work of removing all the asbestos and excess equipment from the boiler area is $108,187.
Total asbestos removal cost has jumped to $206,834, bringing the total demolition cost to $427,784.
The previous Town Council had approved the original demolition bid of $220,000 with the knowledge that more asbestos cleanup might be needed later, Lacey said.
“Here we are at the later date,” he said.
The town is able to use surplus funding and federal American Rescue Plan Act money Westerly received to pay for the work, Lacey said.
“We don’t anticipate anything else,” Lacey said.
He added that the state Department of Health is investigating the remediation plan that was developed in 1987 to determine why asbestos was dumped in the boiler area.
“It certainly did not fit the criteria of what would be allowed now or even back in '87,” he said. The health department has had an inspector on site to monitor the entire process, Lacey said.
