WESTERLY —The Continuum Arts Foundation’s Corrine Hansen Taylor Art It Forward Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Westerly High School pursuing a career in any area of the fine arts. The scholarship is named for Corrine Hansen Taylor, an alumnus of the class of 1984 from Westerly High School.
Awarded through the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, the $1000 award is to be used for art education, supplies or equipment. The winner will be given the honor of showing their work or performing at the cooperative at a later date.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 15. Applications are available at Westerly High School guidance department or at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave. For more information, contact Serena Bates, at batessculpture@gmail.com or 401-932-9775.
