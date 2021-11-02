WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., will hold the third annual Armory Show on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will include four vendors of antiques from early Americana to vintage baseball memorabilia; 10 local authors of a wide variety of books; 16 crafters, including designers of wood, hand-painted jewelry, knitted items and holiday ornaments. In addition, there will be art work from automobile designer Jean Klatil Creamer.
Admission to the event is free. The armory snack bar will be open and the show will benefit the Westerly Armory.
For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
