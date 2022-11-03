WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., will hold it fourth annual Armory Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature crafts and antiques for sale and local authors.
Crafts include art, small beaded flowers, crochet work, knitted items, ornaments, seaglass, jewelry, candles, embroidery, wood designs, hand-designed cards and prints, candles, Rhode Island games, small hand-made rugs, and special dog treats by a new local business. Antiques include general, American, and military.
Authors are from around Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut and feature novels, books for children and young adults, inspirational books, and books touting Rhode Island.
Admission to the event is free. The armory snack bar will be open and the show will benefit the Westerly Armory.
For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
