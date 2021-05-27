Sunday, May 30
Charlestown
The Charlestown Memorial Day parade is canceled. A ceremony to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country will be held at Charlestown Naval Airfield Memorial in Ninigret Park on Sunday, May 30, at 12:45 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Westerly-Pawcatuck
Westerly-Pawcatuck parade is canceled. The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will hold an event at VFW Post 1265, 160 South Broad St., on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Col. Robert R. “Rob” Simmons will speak at the event.
Carolina
The Downey-Weaver American Legion Post 34 Memorial Day parade starts 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Route 112, from the Carolina Fire Station in Richmond to the intersection of Routes 112 and 91. The event will be a rolling parade with no marching units. The organizers welcome all who wish to participate with floats, antique cars/trucks, tractors, police, fire, ambulance corps and any civic groups who wish to join in.
Mystic
The Mystic Memorial Day parade is canceled. The Mystic VFW Post 3263 will place flags on veterans’ graves at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Ave., at 9 a.m., on Monday, May 31, followed by a hot dog picnic at the post, 60 Stonington Road, Mystic, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to help with the flags and attend the picnic.
Mystic Seaport Decoration Day
Mystic Seaport will pay tribute to fallen Civil War soldiers with a wreath-laying upon the Mystic River on Monday, May 31, at noon. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
North Stonington
The North Stonington Lions Club Memorial Day Parade is canceled. In lieu of the parade, servicemen and women will be honored with a showing of wreaths and flags along the parade route on Monday, May 31.
South Kingstown
The South Kingstown Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, on Holly Street, continue down Main Street, and conclude at Saugatucket Park on High Street for a wreath laying ceremony.
