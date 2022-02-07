WESTERLY — The architectural firm that is working with the School Building Subcommittee to develop a school redesign project has identified four approaches as being worthy of further consideration.
Representatives of JCJ Architecture, a national form with offices in Hartford, presented the four proposals during public forums on Thursday and Saturday. The firm is expected to flesh out the proposals and develop rough cost estimates in the coming weeks in time for the subcommittee's next public forums. Projects that are determined to exceed the Town Council's $50 million cost cap or not in line with the district's educational goals could be removed from the list, officials said.
The description of the proposals is as follows:
- Option A: address capital project needs at each of the district's schools. This plan would not attempt to update the school buildings to reflect current and future teaching methods, but instead would focus only on mechanical and facilities issues such as heating, cooling and ventilation.
- Option B: Focus on improving the town's elementary schools and would include building a new State Street Elementary School or performing intensive renovations to the existing State Street School. Peter Bachmann, a market sector leader with JCJ Architecture, said the firm is concerned that this approach would leave very little money to address educational upgrades at Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools or work at the middle and high schools.
- Option C: Close State Street School and move its students to the other two elementary schools which would undergo additions and educational upgrades. Perform limited upgrades to Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School.
- Option D: Close State Street Elementary School, renovate Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, move Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. Perform capital projects as the budget allows.
JCJ made its recommendations after visiting all of the schools, reading source material developed for the proposed 2016 and 2019 building projects that were turned down by voters, and meeting with teachers and administrators. The firm and an educational planner are continuing to study the district's needs.
"The four options are not the net result of analysis, but represent the beginning of the analysis," Bachmann said.
As it works through the process of developing proposals, the architectural firm focuses on educational adequacy of the school buildings, existing conditions, current space utilization, and reimbursement opportunities from the state.
"The question is how do we reflect the dreams and aspirations of the town and the future economic strength of the town as the schools do a better job of supporting teaching and learning and you bring more families to the community," Bachmann said.
The school buildings should be analyzed to determine how they can best support the district's curriculum, said Jill Ackers-Clayton, the education planner working on the project. In speaking with administrators and teachers, Ackers-Clayton said she repeatedly heard the school buildings currently "get in the way" of collaborative learning and group projects. The firm's presentation included photographs of students sitting on hallway floors working on projects.
A few parents and teachers participated during the two meetings. Many of their comments focused on grade configuration and a desire for the project to focus on the district's elementary schools, the prong of the town's Vision 2020 school building plan that has yet to be addressed.
"The amount of work we have in front of us at the elementary schools that we have yet to address is [substantial]. A $50 million budget is going to fall significantly short," said Kate Porter, a parent.
Christopher Duhamel, a member of the building subcommittee and the Town Council, said the council arrived at the $50 million cap after looking at the current and future budget needs of the town. The council was also hoping to find a project cost that would be palatable to voters, Duhamels said.
Justin Hopkins, Building Subcommittee chairman, noted that Option D mirrors one of the projects the subcommittee deemed worthy of further consideration prior to JCJ Architecture being hired. The project's grade configuration has received criticism from some parents and teacher.
"We have heard the concerns and we have to address them but we still believe this is an important option to vet against the other ones," Hopkins said. "I don't want you to think we have ignored the parents."
William Aiello, a Bradford resident, urged returning the former Bradford School building back to use as a school but School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said the committee has no interest in regaining care and custody of the building which it closed as a school after the 2016 plan was voted down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.