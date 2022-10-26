The deadline to apply for loan forgiveness for the U.S. Department of Education’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program under a temporary waiver broadening eligibility is Monday, Oct. 31.
Rhode Islanders who have worked in public service, including for a government or nonprofit organization, for 10 years or more may be eligible to have all of their remaining student debt canceled through the program. Congress established the program in 2007 to encourage college students to go into public service professions that in many cases do not pay as much as private sector jobs.
To apply for the program, borrowers must have made 120 monthly payments on direct federal student loan types after October 1, 2007, while working at a qualifying job in government or nonprofit. If borrowers meet the criteria, their remaining loan balance should be forgiven.
Red tape and bureaucratic issues have plagued the program for years, preventing many people who thought they were eligible from actually receiving loan forgiveness. Due to the program’s narrow and confusing specifications, many borrowers found after making years of what they believed to be valid payments that they do not qualify for loan forgiveness.
Last fall, the Biden administration announced a temporary waiver allowing more types of payments to qualify toward the program, making more Rhode Islanders eligible for student debt cancellation. Under the waiver rules, any payment made prior to consolidation into a Federal Direct Loan will count as a qualifying payment, regardless of loan type, repayment plan, or whether the payment was made in full or on time. The waiver expires at the end of this month.
Rhode Islanders seeking guidance on navigating the application process or the waiver program should contact Nick Vincelette at nick_vincelette@whitehouse.senate.gov.
