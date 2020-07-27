WESTERLY — The operator of a quarry on Old Hopkinton Road plans to excavate 400,000 cubic yards of rock from an adjacent property.
The company, Rawson Materials, has applied to the Planning Board for approval of the proposed work that would require deforesting a portion of the 10.9 acre site on North Granite Avenue. The property, which is owned by Oscar Chapman, abuts Rawson Material's Old Hopkinton Road quarry. Chapman runs a construction business on his property. Rawson Material purchased the Old Hopkinton Road property from Cherenzia Co. in 2018.
The excavated rock would be processed at Rawson's Old Hopkinton Road site, according to the plans and an application filed with the town. The Planning Board, on Tuesday, opted not to act on Rawson Material's request to combine preliminary and master plan reviews after board members said they preferred to wait until the company provided additional information, some of which is normally submitted prior to a decision to combine the two required reviews. The company is expected to return before the board in August and might seek combination of the two review stages then.
One of the missing items is approval from the state Department of Environmental Management.
"You are asking for preliminary approval subject to DEM's approval. Why is that? Typically for preliminary [review] you would have [your] state permits in hand," said Town Planner Nancy Letendre.
David Held, a surveyor with Provost & Rovero of Plainfield, Conn., said Rawson expects to have DEM approvals and other material requested by the board in time for the board's August meeting. Provost & Rovero, a civil engineering firm, was hired by Rawson Material to serve as project engineer.
LeTendre also asked for an illustration of what the site will look like once the work is completed.
"Because this type of excavation is new to me I would like to see a plan that indicates what the remediation of the site is going to look like," Letendre said.
According to the plans, the excavation work take place in three phases. Held estimated the project would take three years from start to finish. The company will use fines left over from quarrying, fill, and loam to restore the site for potential commercial use in the future when the excavation is complete, Held said.
A report on wetlands on the site, submitted to the town on Rawson's behalf, was incomplete and the company has hired a new consultant to study an additional section of the property that was not addressed in the original report, Held said. Town staff have asked Rawson to submit a request for regulatory applicability to see whether a wetland permit is needed. According to a memorandum from Letendre to the Planning Board, a few feet of water was present during a wetlands determination.
"Based on this information the [wetland] could be suitable habitat for vernal pool amphibian breeding," Letendre wrote.
The project is expected to disturb the topography of the site drastically enough to change the direction that storm water drains off of the property, Letendre wrote
Chapman is expected to retain ownership of the property, Held said.
