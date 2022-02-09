HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council rejected an application by Republican Polly Hopkins to serve on the Charter Commission this week after expressing concerns regarding her decision to use the term “domestic terrorist” as a title in her Twitter name, while Republicans defended use of the name as protected speech under the First Amendment that should not be a factor in whether she should serve on an appointed board.
The application for Hopkins, which was one of three voted on during the virtual Hopkinton Town Council meeting Monday evening, resulted in a split 2-3 vote, with unaffiliated council President Stephen Moffitt Jr., Democratic Vice President Sharon Davis and unaffiliated member Robert Marvel each opposed.
Republicans Scott Bill Hirst and Michael Geary each voted in favor of the appointment.
All three in opposition to Hopkins said that their concerns were specifically regarding her decision to identify through social media as a domestic terrorist, and what it would mean to appoint someone with that mindset to revise town government.
“I have concerns about someone using this, and I cannot, personally, in good conscience … I just cannot vote for someone who has this type of profile. I just can’t do it,” said Moffitt.
When the council met on Monday, Hopkins was confirmed as the owner of the Twitter handle, @waitforpolly, which was using the screen-name “Polly Purebred, Domestic Terrorist." She has since changed the name to “Honk Honk … Polly,” while continuing to use the same Twitter handle.
In a pinned public Tweet at the top of her profile, Hopkins wrote a Tweet directed at the town’s account that simply said “Town Council ‘Domestic Terrorist’ is protected speech.”
All those in opposition said it would not be appropriate to appoint anyone, regardless of party or background, to serve in a position of government while identifying directly as a terrorist. They also expressed concerns with the divisive nature of such a name and profile, as well as posts shared on it.
Hirst expressed extreme frustration over the denial, accusing those in opposition of being overly political and stating that the rejection was akin to denying one their right to freedom of speech. He blamed “the political attack” for using constant attacks that have necessitated those on the right using terms such as “domestic terrorist” to identify themselves.
“The political environment locally is toxic and she has been a critic of Chariho, and there are many people who criticize her heavily for that,” Hirst said. “There are a lot of people on the political right who use that phrase against me, because the political left likes to smear the political right.”
Both Davis and Marvel, in simple one-sentence responses, implied it had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with using the label “domestic terrorist.”
“I personally cannot vote for a domestic terrorist so I cannot vote for Polly,” Davis said.
2 appointed, 1 withdraws
The Hopkinton Town Council on Monday also appointed two people to join the Charter Commission with unanimous approval. With very limited discussion and no tension, members approved applicants Thomas Buck and Patricia Fontes to the commission.
Another applicant, Eric Bibler, withdrew his application ahead of Monday’s meeting. Bibler has become the subject of controversy in recent weeks as Republicans criticized his previous involvement in the community and the location of his residence, but the discussion was limited on Monday as a result of Bibler’s decision to withdraw.
“I was concerned with Mr. Bibler’s appointment, but now that he has withdrawn, I no longer concerned,” Hirst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.