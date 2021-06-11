WESTERLY — The owners of the Apple Rehab nursing home in Watch Hill say the facility will remain operational until new accommodations are found for all of its residents. The facility's imminent closure was announced earlier this week.
The state Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that Apple Rehab Watch Hill's closure plan had been submitted and approved by the department, which regulates nursing homes in Rhode Island. The department is monitoring the closure process and the state's long-term care ombudsman is involved and expected to work with the facility to find residents new homes.
"Apple Rehab Watch Hill is working closely with the Department of Health and the ombudsman in order to ensure the most compassionate approach to transferring residents to other facilities. The company is prepared for keeping the facility open until every resident has found their choice of accommodations," said Karen Donorfio, Apple Rehab vice president of operations, in a statement issued by e-mail on Thursday.
Donorfio works in the company's home office in Avon, Conn. The company operates about 20 nursing homes in Connecticut and two in Rhode Island, the one in Watch Hill and Apple Rehab Clipper on Post Road in Westerly.
Donorfio referred to problems hiring workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in her statement and said the company hoped to offer staff at the Watch Hill facility jobs at other facilities owned by the company, including the one on Post Road.
"Due to the pandemic and the current staffing situation in the industry, it has been a difficult process to recruit and retain health care workers. It is our goal to offer all our staff positions at sister facilities, including Apple Rehab Clipper, at this time. Apple’s Clipper facility is a 60-bed facility on Route 1 and is able to accept residents while simultaneously transferring staff members to assist and support in the transition for residents," Donorfio said in the statement.
The Apple Rehab Watch Hill facility is licensed for 60 beds and had 30 residents as of Wednesday.
The state health department reviews nursing home staffing schedules during annual recertification surveys and when the department receives complaints about staffing. A registered nurse is required to be in the home at all times, said Annemarie Beardsworth, a spokeswoman for the department.
Apple Rehab Watch Hill has not had its annual survey yet this year and has not had any recent deficiencies related to staffing, Beardsworth said. The state does not currently impose staffing ratio requirements, but a new state law that takes effect in January establishes an average of at least 3.58 hours of direct nursing care per resident, per day, and 3.81 hours starting Jan. 1, 2023.
