WESTERLY — Apple Rehab has notified its employees, patients, and state health regulators that it intends to soon close its Watch Hill location.
Annemarie Beardsworth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, which regulates nursing homes in Rhode Island, said representatives of the facility notified the department of an intent to close the facility "due to registered nurse staffing issues." The facility has submitted a closure plan that was approved by the state Health Department, Beardsworth said.
Apple Rehab Watch Hill is licensed for 60 beds and currently has 33 individuals who reside there. It is one of two Apple facilities in Westerly. Apple Rehab's corporate headquarters is located in Avon, Conn. The firm owns more than 20 nursing facilities — all but the two in Westerly are in Connecticut.
Families and residents were notified Tuesday of the plans to close the facility, according to Beardsworth. Several workers, who declined to identify themselves, said the staff was informed of the closure plans late last week.
The exact closure date is unclear. Officials with Apple's corporate office have not returned messages left Monday and today seeking clarification and comment for this article.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.