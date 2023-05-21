Joseph Henry Potter was quite the businessman in Westerly in the mid- to late-1800s.
He came from a family of means and dabbled in a variety of businesses over the years, including the manufacture of stoves and plows, ownership of drug stores and a store specializing in ready-made clothing and custom tailoring.
Potter’s father was Robert Thompson Potter, who was born July 31, 1794, in Hopkinton. He died in 1828. Potter’s mother was Mary Palmer, who was born in Stonington on March 1, 1803. She died in 1842. Potter’s wife, Rhoda, was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Sisson) Langworthy.
His legacy might well have been forgotten by most historians, had he not left behind some mementos of his business acumen in the form of rare bottles that bear his name and other ephemera.
Those aqua-colored bottles include a pontiled eight-sided ink that bears the name of he and his partner, E.G. Champlin. The inkwell is marked on four panels — Potter & / Champlin / Westerly / R.I. Pontiled refers to a rough spot of glass on the bottom of a bottle where the punty rod was broken off during its making, generally after the glassblower formed the lip. It’s presence on utilitarian glassware usually indicates the glass is old.
While eight-sided pontiled inks are not generally rare, this particular example with embossing is quite scarce, and to date there are reportedly only two known examples.
Other examples of the Potter and Champlin business venture are pontiled and non-pontiled with labels. The date on one of the non-pontiled bottles indicates its age as 1866, while the pontiled variations are undoubtedly earlier. The labels on these examples indicate the contents were extracts for making root beer and sarsaparilla, all offerings from any full-stocked pharmacy in the 1800s.
One of the more curious examples of the Potter legacy is a pontiled bottle that is embossed simply "J.H. Potter, Westerly, R.I." This bottle would date from 1850 to 1855 before Potter took on Champlin as a partner. Luckily for posterity, the label identifies it as having held hair dye, something Potter heavily advertised.
Champlin was definitely in business before Potter came along. There is a label-only E.G. Champlin bottle that shows Champlin established his business in 1845, a good 10 years before his joining with Potter.
One can surmise that by 1855, in this competitive field in downtown Westerly, Champlin was ready for a partner, especially one with capital.
There were many drug stores in Westerly in the 1800s, and many of them had shops in downtown Westerly and, during the summer months, in Watch Hill.
Joseph H. Potter was born in Potter Hill on Oct. 10, 1823. He would die at the age of 85 on Aug. 9, 1909, in Westerly, where he resided at 113 High St. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda Ann Langworthy of Hopkinton, who died on Feb. 21, 1885. Rhoda was born on Dec. 4, 1825.
Potter and his wife are buried in River Bend Cemetery. The couple had three children. Twins Amelia and Alice were born on Jan. 21, 1851, and Alice died in infancy. Henry Robert was born on July 25, 1857, but died when he was nearly 12 years old. His first two children were born in Stonington and the last in Westerly.
One item of note in Potter’s life is his joining the state militia in 1842 to help suppress the Dorr Rebellion. It has been noted in diaries of other Westerly men that a group from Westerly boarded a train and headed to Providence to keep the peace.
Potter’s father died when he was 4 years old, so when he turned 13, he was sent by his guardian to Bacon Academy in Colchester, Conn. Later he entered the mills of the Potters at Potter Hill and learned the business of manufacturing. Soon, he went to the village of Westerly and took classes at the old academy on Union Street.
His next venture was to learn the machinist’s trade with the firm of J.P. Stillman & Co.
With the sale of the Potter Mills, along with his interests, he moved into the foundry business under the name of Langworthy, Potter & Co., in 1846. The foundry was located on the west side of the river in Pawcatuck, which would later become the site of C.B. Cottrell & Sons. At this foundry the firm manufactured stoves and plows. Potter worked as the agent for the business for two years before he sold his interests to his partners.
In 1850, he purchased a half-interest in the business of Henry W. Stillman and four years later became sole proprietor.
On July 1, 1855, Edwin G. Champlin became a partner in the business and together they built a drug store on Main Street, Westerly. The store supplied drugs and patent medicines to general stores far and wide and at one point they built a branch in Mystic Bridge, Conn., under the name of Potter and Spicer.
In 1864, Potter sold his interest in the Westerly store to Champlin and retained his interest in the Mystic Bridge business. But an ad in a Providence City Directory in 1866 indicates that Potter & Co., Practical Chemists, Westerly, were still selling an extract of sarsaparilla for making root beer. So, he didn’t stop selling some of his products, but from where is not clear.
Ever the businessman, Potter soon started another store in Stonington, but like the pattern he established in the starting and selling of businesses, he sold his interests in both stores by 1867.
His next move was to build a store on High Street, Westerly to sell ready-made clothing and custom-tailored goods. He would continue in this line of work until 1883 when he sold the store to H.L. Miner. A billhead dated June 25, 1877, indicates the store was in the Hammond Block, No. 68 High Street. Besides clothing he sold “Trunks, Valises, Traveling Bags, Furs, Umbrellas, Gents’ Furnishing Goods” as well as “French, German, English and Domestic Cloths.”
Potter put an ad in an 1871 New England Almanac and Farmer’s Friend, published in New London, advertising his clothing store and his extract of sarsaparilla by Potter & Co., Chemists, “successors to Potter & Champlin.”
It was said that his good business sense and energy made him a prosperous man.
Potter served as director of the Washington National Bank and, for more than 30 years, was a trustee of the Westerly Savings Bank.
In his later years, Potter spent the winters at a home he built in Daytona, Fla., accompanied by his daughter. In Florida, he served as president of the city council.
Census reports note that throughout his life Potter kept a servant at his home. In the census of 1930, it was noted that his daughter, Amelia, now owned the house at 113 High St., and lived there with a servant. The census report noted that she did not have an occupation.
