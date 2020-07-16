WESTERLY — The 73rd annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Columbus Day Parade has been postponed, the latest in a long list of events to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, Joseph H. Potter, president of the Permanent Columbus Day Committee, said Thursday, “the parade is being postponed out of an abundance of caution this year and in accordance with state and local guidelines.”
Potter went on to explain that contracts with bands and out-of-state marchers are worked out in June and July, and due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, those contracts could not be finalized.
“Though things are going in the right direction with case numbers in Rhode Island and Connecticut, we cannot predict what will happen in the fall, and while we certainly hope schools will be back in session, we are not sure what October 2020 will look like,” Potter said.
The annual parade relies heavily on high school marching bands and local scholar athletes who not only march but help in the fundraising efforts throughout the year.
“Many of our bands and participants who look forward to participating in the annual parade are from out of state — so we understand why they cannot commit at this point,” Potter said.
Planning for the Oct. 10, 2021, parade will begin soon, parade officials said.
“The parade is a considerable effort and takes months to put together. The team has to get started now in order to meet next year’s deadlines,” Potter said.
More information on the Westerly- Pawcatuck Columbus Day Parade can be found at: http://columbusdayparade.net/.
— Dale P. Faulkner
