WESTERLY — The unexpected $5,000 donation that landed at the Jonnycake Center of Westerly this week may have been anonymous, but it’s intent was clear — to support the social service agency and inspire others to do the same.
There was a note with the donation with a specific request, said Matt Levy, the center’s social media and marketing manager, on Thursday morning. ‘“Ask The Westerly Sun to share the news,” the note suggested, so others “with deep pockets” would consider doing the same thing, especially during these difficult times when “there are so many Westerly families struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We are absolutely over the moon with the donation,” said Levy, noting that the gift was not only anonymous but unsolicited ... and will go a long way to help the center’s clients. “It’s been such a hard year for so many people, and this reminds us all of all the good there is in this community.
“There were just two paragraphs in the note,” Levy added. “They said they hoped that by generating some publicity through their own donation, more folks who have been fortunate through the pandemic will take inspiration to donate as well, especially since so many of our usual fundraising activities had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ordinarily, Levy said, the center relies on fundraising events, proceeds from its on-site thrift store, grants, individual giving and food donations from the community to help meet its budget. Since most public fundraising events have been canceled “in 2020 and likely beyond,” he noted, and since the thrift store was closed to the public for more than 10 weeks, and only able to reopen with reduced hours and capacity limits, and since food donations from the community had been suspended for five months, the “center’s fundraising potential has been greatly diminished, affecting the organization’s ability to serve those most in need in the community.”
“The donor mentioned in the note that although they felt fortunate to be ‘somewhat removed from the horrors of this pandemic, many of our neighbors are not doing well,’” Levy said.
“This is a truly wonderful gift, and it comes at an incredibly important time,” said Lee Eastbourne, the Jonnycake’s executive director. “As COVID-19 cases again continue to climb, and economic impacts worsen, we have to be able to provide enough food and support for those among us who are struggling.
“This donation shows the sense of generosity here in Westerly, and we are humbled that it was made in the spirit of serving as an inspiration for others,” Eastbourne added. “In trying times, an act of kindness such as this can make an enormous difference.
“It shows just how concerned people here in Westerly are for one another,” added Levy, who was in the midst of organizing the center’s annual “Adopt-a-Family” program. “This kind of act keeps us going ... It also brings joy to people in the face of a pandemic. It’s a really, really wonderful thing.”
The anonymous gift will help the Jonnycake’s food pantry procure up to 2.5 tons of food from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and other partners, Levy said. Funds will also used by the center’s social services department to provide emergency financial assistance for nearly 3,000 local residents, including assistance for heat, electricity, utilities, rent, mortgages, doctor visits, vet bills and other critical expenses.
To learn more about the center, its social services, food pantry, thrift store and other programs, visit jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069.
