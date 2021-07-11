WESTERLY — When members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department held the agency’s annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey Bear Parade in the midst of a pandemic last summer, the event was hardly the crowd-drawing social experience it had been in the past.
The popular summer procession, which includes participation from nearly two dozen fire, ambulance and police agencies from across southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, still attracted crowds roadside as it toured the usual route through Charlestown and Westerly, but there were no gatherings with Smokey and no opportunities for volunteer firefighters to shake hands or spend time with residents.
One year later, members of the department are excited to once again offer a program that will be interactive and spread both joy and a message of fire prevention throughout the region.
“We were excited to be able to offer something last year, but without being able to stop and interact directly with the residents, it might have been enjoyable but it just wasn’t the same,” said Dunn’s Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon. “Everyone we have talked to, they are all looking forward to getting to the stops and interacting again.”
The parade, which is open to the public, will return on Thursday with more than 30 trucks and other emergency apparatus representing nearly two dozen agencies slated to step off from the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department on Langowrthy Road at 5 p.m.
The procession will then travel to four stops with scheduled appearances by Smokey at the Charlestown Beach parking lot at 5:45 p.m., in Weekapaug at the corner of Knowles Avenue and Weekapaug Road at 6:30 p.m., the Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Avenue at 7:15, and in Watch Hill on Bay Street for the final stop at 7:30 p.m.
Dunn’s Corners Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Thomas said the department has seen “an incredible response” from those in the community who wanted to attend or be part of the annual event, and with more inquiries than ever before, he said the agency is preparing to see several hundred packed in along the annual parade route.
“We have been advertising this on social media and working to get the word out over the past month, which is among the longest campaigns we’ve held. Normally we would only advertise the event for a few weeks,” Thomas said.
“The reaction has been overwhelming, and we are receiving calls and messages regularly from those who wanted to make sure they don’t miss it.”
If the response is any indication, Thomas said he expects that the parade could attract upwards of 800 participants, which would be among one the most well-attended in the procession’s more than half a century of history.
The annual parade began more than 50 years ago under the direction of former Chief Karl E. Kenyon, Keith Kenyon’s father, as a way for volunteers to interact with the community, both Kenyon and Dunn’s Corners Deputy Chief Jeff Thomas said.
It quickly grew to include Smokey the Bear, which has been provided by the Rhode Island Department of Enviromental Protection, and other surrounding towns. When Karl Kenyon passed away, the department renamed the parade in his honor.
Kenyon said late last week that the tradition has also become a popular one for first responders across the region, many who take part not only in the parade itself but an invite-only dinner with Dunn’s Corners members at the conclusion of the annual procession.
“The first responders enjoy seeing the show of support, interacting with the public when there isn’t an emergency and helping to spread a fun, but important fire prevention message,” Kenyon said.
“This has become one of the department’s favorite annual events, and for good reason.”
For more on the annual parade, including a full route schedule, visit the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department website at dunnscornersfire.com or the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DunnsCornersFD.
