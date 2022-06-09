WESTERLY — During a career in education that stretches across more than 30 years, Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin has encountered many students. Some, like Jake Serra, leave an indelible positive mark.
Serra was selected as the Class of 2022's Top Dog, an award that teachers at the school bestow on the senior class member who "gave their all and got as much out of the school as possible. Someone who invested themselves," Hobin said.
"He is a remarkable, extraordinary young man. I've been around thousands of kids in my career and Jake is one of the finest. He is caring, considerate, thoughtful, mindful, and self aware," Hobin said.
As president of the Class of 2022 and as a student member of the School Improvement Team, Serra distinguished himself as a leader, Hobin said.
On Wednesday, Serra said he was thrilled to have been named Top Dog. The surprise announcement came during the school's baccalaureate ceremony on Tuesday night.
"It's feels kind of surreal, but it's awesome. It's really nice to get recognized by the teachers and to see that they saw something in me," Serra said.
Hobin said he was often struck by Serra's concern for and willingness to seek input from others.
"He tried to find balance and didn't stress over non-important issues," Hobin said.
One of Serra's chief accomplishments, Hobin said, was in helping teachers and administrators to listen and give students a voice.
"He tried to empower students to comment in a professional and mature way — to bring both the good and the bad to our attention," Hobin said. "We're here every day but we can't always see things from a student's perspective."
During his freshmen year, Serra said, he decided to "work hard and dedicate myself to academics, leadership, and the school's social world. My goal was to improve the entire class. It was a lot of late nights and it culminated with this award," Serra said.
Serra also served as president of the National Honor Society, was a member of Varsity Athletes Above Substance Abuse, and was a star on the school's indoor and outdoor track teams. He plans to attend Clemson University in the fall and hopes to go on to medical school to become a doctor.
As a member of the School Improvement Team, Serra said he realized he could effect real change. He joined during his sophomore year.
"That really ignited my leadership efforts," Serra said.
During his junior year, Serra talked with the improvement team about the struggle students were experiencing during distance learning sessions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I noticed there was a disconnect between teachers and students. A lot of kids were missing the one-on-one instruction or contact with their teachers," Serra said.
The observation led to the school asking teachers to make themselves available for one-on-one consultations with students for both academic and personal time.
After addressing the School Committee in the fall and explaining the School Improvement Team's goals, Serra took it upon himself to provide an in-person end-of-year report to the committee in the spring.
"There has been a lot of bad energy at the meetings so I wanted them and the entire Westerly community to know about the really great and powerful work of the team," Serra said.
As an example, Serra said, the team analyzed student performance on standardized tests and discussed ways to bring the scores up. To that end, the team developed incentives such as gift cards and pizza parties for score improvement. The team also helped the school develop a relationship with Khan Academy, an online resource that provides academic lessons.
Jake is the son of Courtney and Trace Serra. He is brother to Addison, who just completed her freshman year at the high school.
"They have been pushing me and played a huge role in everything I've done," Serra said of his family.
