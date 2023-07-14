The "American Pickers" team will return to Rhode Island to film episodes of the History Channel television series in August.
The documentary series explores the world of antique "picking." The show follows skilled "pickers" in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
Along with looking to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections, they are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
"Pickers" does not seek out stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public, only private sellers.
To contact the show about a unique collection to sell, email name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.
