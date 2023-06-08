WESTERLY — Don’t be too surprised if Dominick Lombard is president one day.
After all, it’s a title the Westerly High School senior has already held three times, and he’s got a knack for achieving his goals with lots of hard work.
Lombard graduates tonight as valedictorian of the class of 2023. He’s also received a vote of admiration from the high school’s faculty and staff, who named him the school’s "Top Dog" of 2023 on Tuesday.
The affable senior wants to go into public service, perhaps in a managerial role at the local or state level, or even run for public office.
“I’ve always been interested in politics and history, so that’s always guided me,” Lombard, 18, said in a recent interview.
He traveled in March to Washington, D.C., as a state delegate to the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program. He was one of only 104 students throughout the country to take part in the prestigious program.
“I met different senators,” he said. “We went to the White House, the Capitol and the Pentagon. That was one of my biggest accomplishments, especially this year.”
Next stop: Harvard College in the fall to study government. Lombard’s all-in on pursuing his dream. After college, he plans to get a law degree or a master’s in public administration and policy.
As coincidence would have it, Lombard’s grandfather, Jim Murano, will be on stage tonight as his grandson receives his diploma. Murano, a former principal at the high school, is serving as its temporary principal until the end of the school year.
“Not only was he principal of Westerly High School, but he was chairman of the School Committee,” Lombard said. “My dad’s mom also was chair of a School Committee up in Massachusetts. Public service has always been in my family.”
The son of Derek and Katie Lombard, Dominick is president of Westerly High School’s Student Council, a body of about 50 kids from all grades. His younger sister, Ocean, 14, is a freshman at the school.
He also was president of the high school’s National Honors Society and Rhode Island Honor Society chapters.
He talked a bit about what Student Council tackled in this, his final year at the school.
“We made homecoming free for all of the students,” he said. “We wanted to make an event post-COVID, because this was our first year without restrictions.”
A freshman when the pandemic emerged, Lombard said he was happy with how Westerly handled the lockdowns and virtual learning by personalizing their experience.
“They definitely did a good job keeping us engaged,” he said. He liked the school’s “face-to-face” approach, he said.
Lombard, a Bulldog who plays soccer, tennis and was on the swim team, also was a member of Varsity Athletes against Substance Abuse and a liaison between the International Club and World Language Honor Society.
But an injury came as a challenge for him in his senior year.
“I tore my ACL, so that was something I had to kind of work past,” he said. “That was kind of hard, but I was happy I was able to play tennis still with a good brace.”
The injury was something that, in addition to the many expectations and requirements he faced as a senior, he just had to work through, he said. He plans to have surgery on the torn ACL in the days after graduation. His summer will consist of lots of recuperation, he said.
Looking back at his time in the classrooms and halls of Westerly High School, Lombard said he had a really fun and eye-opening time in an AP literature class taught by Anne Barnhart.
“She really helped us evolve as writers,” with a creative approach, he said. “And since I like government and politics, I really enjoyed Mr. (Stephen) Servidio’s AP U.S. history class. We got to do a lot of different cool projects.”
He also appreciated the four years of French studies with instructor Wendy Canty.
“She’s a world traveler who was able to add things beyond being fluent in five languages, as well as the worldly experiences she could offer us, especially during COVID, giving us insight into the world,” he said.
A Boston sports fan — especially the Celtics and Red Sox — Lombard said he’s looking forward to his time in the city.
“I was born the day the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004,” he said. “It’s kind of a big thing in my family.”
Besides sports and academics, Lombard enjoys the beach, listening to music and he’s no stranger to the stage. This year, he played “Juror Number 3” in the high school’s production of “Twelve Angry Jurors” and young sailor Anthony Hope in “Sweeney Todd.”
He’s involved with the YMCA and just finished a term as the first youth governor for Rhode Island in the Y’s Youth in Government program. He was also the high school’s student representative on the Westerly School Committee.
“It was more of a direct way of public service to my classmates and school,” Lombard said. “I really enjoyed everything I’ve done in high school and hope to continue doing it in college and after that.”
Leaving Westerly, he’s looking back on his four years, and said he’s grateful for many things. Two at the top of the list are all the opportunities he’s had and taken advantage of, and the connections he’s made.
“All the friends I’ve had along the way. We’re a small community, so you really get to know people really well,” he said.
