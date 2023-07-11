WESTERLY — Walk north along Canal Street and look to your right, into the alley between the Westerly Camera store and the Surf Cantina restaurant, and you’ll catch a glimpse of a small white house. Stroll down that narrow corridor and the house comes into full view, curiously wedged between the back of the brick, two-story Toscano Building and the steep embankment behind it. A cement staircase to the left of the home leads up to Alba Inn Road. From that vantage point the house looks as though it might have sunk into the ground. People passing by find themselves looking into the second story level, and they might wonder: Who on earth would have put a house there, of all places?
It didn’t start out there. Built in the 1850s, the home was originally located where the Toscano Building is now, when that side of Canal street was still lined with homes. But when John Toscano decided to build a tailoring shop on the property in 1923, he had the family home moved to the back of the lot, constructed a retaining wall to hold back the hillside, moved the house up against it, and built the Toscano Building in front. Toscano Jr. and his four siblings all grew up in the home, and today the hidden house at 9 Canal St. is the last original home still standing on that side of the road.
John Toscano Jr. recalls his father saying that when he decided to move the home back and erect a commercial building fronting Canal Street, people thought he was “doing the wrong thing” because all of the businesses were on the other side of the street at the time. “They said, ‘No one is going to walk on your side of the street.’” But business buildings gradually took over on that side as well, and the Toscano’s Men’s Shop business took off, at one point employing four tailors.
The home may have originally been built by John Vose, who sold the property to Samuel A. Edmond in 1855 for $2,000. The transfer deed describes a 2-acre parcel “with a dwelling house called the ‘Plastered House.’” Edmonds then sold it to Catherine Stillman in 1859, who in 1920 sold it to Peter DeRocco before “Pasquale G. Toscano,” also known as “P. John Toscano,” acquired the property in 1921. The property stayed in his hands until 1963, when the store and former home passed to Toscano’s sons, Vincent and John P. Toscano Jr. After Vincent retired, Toscano Jr. took full ownership in 1973, and he has owned it ever since.
“This one-and-a-half-story wooden cottage with a cross-gable roof was built in the Gothic Revival style … a trim board carved with a swag motif separates the clapboarded first floor from the vertically boarded floor above” while “sawn barge-boards decorate the gable ends,” states a 1978 National Registry of Historic Places nomination form for the Westerly Downtown Historic District. “Although once part of a row of residential structures … it has been isolated by later commercial structures built in front.” The building also includes a walk-out basement with a single-car garage that opens up into the alley and a detached garage above and behind the building on Alba Inn Road.
John Walsh, an architect with Architectural Design LLC whose offices are on the second floor of the Toscano Building, said the style of the home is 19th-century Carpenter Gothic — a style made famous in artist Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting. More specifically, he described the ornamentation of the hidden house as a small, farmhouse home in the wedding-cake style. “If you look at it, it kind of looks like sugar icing, like you’d have around the top layer, and drizzled over the edges, then the same at the middle of a cake,” he said.
Features of the original home included jig-sawn details along the roof rakes, decorative “bargeboard” trim on the gables, and a steep, central cross gable at the peak. The siding consisted of board-and-batten on the upper half and clapboard on the lower half separated by a wide horizontal band of ornamental trim.
Most people don’t build houses this way today, Walsh said. Unless the clients have deep pockets, the trim would likely be eliminated for cost savings.” Even in the 1800s such elaborate trim would have added to the cost, but that was a different time, he said. “It was about craftsmanship and individual craftsmen putting their own little touches on things that in some way made them uniquely theirs forever, even if the home or business they were working on wasn’t.”
Toscano Jr. remembers growing up in the three-bedroom house — and running around the shop as a kid. “I was a troublemaker, always getting in the way of the people who were working there,” he said. Later he would attend law school while his brother Vincent helped his father in the shop — and later managed it.
“It was an insistence on my dad’s part that at least one of his children go to college and eventually to law school. That was embedded into me that you should be either a lawyer or a doctor. He wouldn’t let me learn anything about tailoring,” he said.
After graduating, Toscano opened an office on the second floor of the Toscano Building, where he practiced general law for over 50 years. During his career he variously served as chief justice of the Westerly Municipal Court, a public defender and a solicitor for the town of Charlestown. His brother-in-law, Paul Gencarella, took over Toscano’s Men’s Shop in 1973 and still runs it today.
“Toscano’s is a Westerly institution,” Walsh said. “Who in this area doesn’t know or hasn’t been fitted for a tux by Paul?”
In 1944, the family moved across town to a new home on Newton Avenue, and Toscano Sr. and his sons rented out the house for many years. In 1963, Gerry (Geraldine) McCarthy opened The Hidden Tassel gallery in the house before moving the business to Shore Road in 1966, said Nina Wright, a special collections and reference librarian at Westerly Library.
Toscano Jr. continued to rent the property as a residence until it gradually fell into disrepair.
“It got to the point where it could not be occupied,” he said. “The last tenant went to prison, and that was it.” After that, for the better part of the last decade, it sat empty.
Over the years many people asked about buying the property. “Its gingerbread trim fascinates people,” said Toscano’s proprietor Gencarella. But the residence can’t be subdivided from the Toscano Building, which today houses several businesses, including Toscano’s, Westerly Camera & Darkroom, Architectural Design LLC and John Toscano Jr.’s law office.
When his great-nephew, Dr. Michael Capalbo, inquired about purchasing and renovating the building, however, Toscano came up with a workaround — a 99-year lease. Capalbo, a local dentist whose grandfather opened the first family practice in the Toscano Building, signed on in 2021 and renovation work began.
Today most of the original gingerbread trim along the eaves and other trim work has been stripped away as the building gets a much-needed bottom-to-top renovation.
“We still have those who can do the same and take the ‘norm’ to a higher level,” said Walsh — which may be why Capalbo hired local builder Garry Moore to handle the renovation.
Capalbo did not respond to requests to comment for this story.
Moore said the building had already been gutted on the inside about four years ago. Today, the interior room partitions are framed in and ready for the wiring and plumbing rough-ins. Moore built an addition on the back end of the house, jacked the rear corner of the building, which had sunk more than 15 inches due to drainage issues, added supports and a patio, and replaced the roof and exterior siding.
Capalbo opted for vinyl siding and trim for ease of maintenance, Moore said, but has retained the style of the house, with board-and-batten-style siding on the top half of the building and clapboard on the lower half. A white polymer trim board separates the two.
Will the gingerbread trim and other details go back up? Moore says Capalbo wants to restore as much of the original trim look as he can, but wants to have it milled from engineered polymer boards, commonly sold under brand names such as Azek and Trex, for ease of maintenance and durability.
So far Toscano is pleased with the results.
“He’s doing a beautiful job,” Toscano said, adding, “I think the plan is to make it into a B&B.”
Robert L. Mitchell is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Westerly. You can contact him at robmitchelleditor@gmail.com.
