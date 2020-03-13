School officials in Westerly, Chariho, Stonington and North Stonington announced Friday afternoon that their districts were shutting down after school today to help protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a note posted on the district's Facebook page and website at about 1:30 p.m., Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau announced the Westerly closure, saying that at the direction of the governor, next week essentially becomes April vacation.
"The expectation is that the administration will use next week to continue to plan for distance learning and meals provision during the weeks after next, should that be deemed necessary" Garceau said in the letter.
In Wood River Junction, the Chariho Regional School District sent an email to families explaining the closure:
“Dear Chariho Families, Per Governor Raimondo’s order this afternoon, Spring Recess will now take place March 16-March 20, 2020. This is in place of our school vacation, previously scheduled for April 20-April 24, 2020. Next week, we will be developing our plans for virtual instruction and more information will be forthcoming. In the meantime, all Gr. 5-12 students were told to bring home their laptops and chargers and other school material this afternoon. All district-sponsored extra-curricular activities are cancelled until further notice.
"Our thoughts are with those who have the virus and we hope all stay safe and healthy.”
Daly said the governor had also asked school districts to ramp up development of their virtual instruction plans.
“What she told us was, next week spend time developing your plans for virtual instruction and it will be on a week-by-week basis. We’ll get it done.”
Kindergarten registration in the Chariho district, scheduled for March 17 and 18, will be postponed until further notice.
Charlestown postpones meetings
Charlestown announced Friday that all public meetings are canceled for the next two weeks.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz issued the following notice on Friday afternoon:
“In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak and information received by public health officials, the Town of Charlestown will be cancelling all public meetings for the next two weeks. This action is being taken to blunt the spread of the virus by reducing public gatherings and encouraging the public to use the same precautions as recommended by the RI Department of Health.
We will tentatively schedule meetings beginning Monday, March 30th but that time-frame may be extended dependent on the status of the virus and any new information from RI DOH.”
Hopkinton has not canceled or postponed Monday’s Town Council meeting and at press time, Richmond still planned to hold its Town Council meeting on Tuesday.
Longer closures in Conn.
In Stonington and North Stonington, schools are closed for a minimum of two weeks, according to a letter emailed to parents by Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van Riley and North Stonington Superintendent Peter Nero.
The letter sent to Stonington and North Stonington parents was essentially the same and was developed jointly by the superintendents in southeastern Connecticut, all of whose schools are shutting down.
"On the advice of our local health departments, the school superintendents in southeastern Connecticut have come together to make a decision to put the health of our community (both our school community and the community at large) at the center of our decision to close schools," the letter read. "We have been advised that the implementation of social distancing measures is a proven science-based intervention that has been shown to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with communicable disease outbreaks.
"In the past, communities in which schools closed were able to positively impact and reduce the spread of disease. We felt compelled to make this decision to prevent the spread of illness among our students, staff and our communities."
The letter also stressed that it is probable students will be out of school longer than two weeks, as the disease likely will not have run its course by then, which is why the closures have been termed "indefinite."
In Stonington, Riley said school offices will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for parents to pick up student medications or other needed items, and the schools' food service department would serve breakfast and lunch to any district student under 18 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., regardless of whether the student qualifies for free/reduced hot lunch. If there is a need to have the meals delivered, call 860-535-5015.
R.I. state tournaments canceled
In Rhode Island, winter sports tournaments that had been proceeding as of last night were canceled late this afternoon by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, and the start of spring sports was pushed back a week.
"The RIIL made every effort to keep the tournaments going and to give the student-athletes an opportunity to finish our their winter seasons," RIIL Executive Director Thomas A. Mezzanotte said in a news release. "However the league in conjunction with the Principals' Committee on Athletics has determined that is not possible given the extenuating circumstances created by the COVID-19 health crisis."
Check back for more info, as this is a developing story.
