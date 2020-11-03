Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere of Westerly, who ran unopposed in his bid to continue representing the citizens of Westerly, Charlestown, and parts of South Kingstown in District 38, garnered 4,358, or 97.3%, of the votes in early returns Tuesday night.
There were 119 write-in votes with 90 percent of the votes received for others. Algiere received 3,942 votes from Westerly voters and 416 votes from Charlestown voters.
Algiere, one of the few Republicans in the General Assembly, pointed to two interrelated issues as being critical ones during a recent interview with The Sun: the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the state's economy.
First elected in 1992, Algiere pledged to work with fellow Republican state Rep. Blake Filippi to call for governmental transparency.
Often praised in Westerly for an ability to secure funding for road projects, Algiere has also played a role in setting up meetings with state officials on rights of way to the shoreline and operations of Misquamicut State Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.