WESTERLY — Citing personal and professional concerns, Town Councilor William Aiello has decided to pause his time in elective politics at the end of his current term.
Due to term limits, Aiello, currently winding down his second term, was prohibited from running for a third term. In June he filed a declaration of candidacy signalling his intent to run for a seat on the School Committee, but last week he announced he was withdrawing from the race.
During an interview with The Sun, Aiello declined to elaborate on his reasons for withdrawing from the race, but discussed his time on the council and his hopes for the town.
"I enjoyed being involved and enjoyed doing the work and assisting people from all over the town," Aiello said.
As a member of the Town Council, Aiello often asked the council to remember all of the town's various districts and villages and the expanse of demographic groups, from children to seniors. He was also a stickler for detail and frequently found errors in draft material provided to the council by municipal staff members.
The need for improved access for those with disabilities was also a common theme.
"Many more improvements to existing sidewalks and installation of additional sidewalks needs to occur throughout the township. People need safe areas and surfaces to walk and stroll, whether downtown, along the shore, or in residential neighborhoods," Aiello said.
Similarly, Aiello called for a focus on improving the town's recreation facilities and approaching the task from a multi-generational perspective.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Aiello said, the Town Council will have have to be flexible and adaptable in its approach to budgeting.
"Of course the need for infrastructure improvements don't go away. That's why I and the council's Public Works Subcommittee recommended a small road bond."
The majority of councilors did not have an appetite for a road bond, meaning road improvements will be limited to whatever amount the council determines works in the annual municipal budget. That approach, Aiello said, does not allow for catching up with costlier items, including roads that require complete reconstruction.
Regarding the town's schools, Aiello remained true to a position he staked out years ago and consistent with his effort to organize opposition to the $71.4 million school building project that was voted down by voters in October. Roughly half of the cost of the project was eligible for reimbursement by the state.
"We have to maintain the facilities that we have in town. That goes for the town and the schools. In my opinion we have sufficient facilities to provide good education to all students. We do have a sufficient number of facilities," Aiello said.
While offering "applause" to the efforts of the School Committee's Building Subcommittee, Aiello said state education officials, during a workshop he attended in March, advised school districts to spend six months to a year building consensus on project priorities before submitting an initial application to the state. "That way, hopefully, things go a lot more smoothly," Aiello said.
Aiello, who frequently attended School Committee meetings before being elected to the Town Council, said he will miss being directly involved, but plans to continue monitoring local government and speaking up when moved to do so.
"Internally ... to walk into a store or have someone on the street stop and say they appreciate what you do and sticking up for what you believe and being principled. That's rewarding to hear and it's reassuring to know what I've been doing sits well with people," Aiello said.
