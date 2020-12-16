WESTERLY — Members of the Town Council on Monday unanimously agreed not to move forward with proposed changes for the citizens’ comments rules at town meetings, but not before a contentious discussion regarding whether such a change could serve to unfairly restrict taxpayers of their right to speak.
Tensions were high during the hour-long discussion, which began after councilor Philip Overton questioned whether the council was acting ethically in seeking to limit public comments simply because citizens may be presenting similar opinions on an issue.
“What I hear, with respect, is a lot of inexperienced elected officials. I have been testifying for years at the (Rhode Island) State House and never once have I attended a meeting in which elected officials put this type of restriction forward,” Overton said. “Every citizen should be encouraged to speak, period. I’ve been doing this a long time, and at the State House no one is encouraged not to speak or to have a group spokesperson.”
The concerns came after council members sought to have an amendment added to the rules governing the 2020-22 Westerly Town Council as part of their first official meeting of the new two-year term.
Under the proposed change, Town Council President Sharon Ahern asked councilors to consider additional language calling for citizens presenting a petition or with like-minded topics and beliefs to select a spokesperson to speak on their behalf.
“If citizens have signed a petition, then they shall select a spokesperson to speak for them as a unified voice at a public hearing or during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting,” the proposed amendment read. “If citizens have not formally signed a petition but know they are among like-minded citizens seeking to address the council, they are encouraged to also select a spokesperson for their concerns.”
The purpose, Ahern said, was to try and streamline the public comment period in order to avoid unnecessary delays in council action. She said that she never intended to restrict anyone’s voice but simply wanted to eliminate unnecessary repetition to encourage efficiency. Ahern noted that even with a spokesperson, she encouraged citizens to speak if they do not feel all their points were made.
“It was never my intent to restrict anyone from speaking,” Ahern said.
An alternative motion presented called for changing the language of the amendment, instead replacing the requirement for a spokesperson with language that included the term “encourage” in an effort to avoid presenting the appearance of a false restriction.
Overton publicly rejected the notion of such language, though no formal vote was taken.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said that while he understood and did not disagree with the intent of the amendment or alternative, he was concerned regarding both the language of the proposed amendment and impact it would have on public perception.
“If we vote to — at least in the minds of the people — to restrict citizens’ comments, which I don't believe necessarily is what we're doing, then (people) are going to call us and say we are infringing on their constitutional rights.”
Cooke and councilors Christopher Duhamel, Karen A. Cioffi, Brian H. McCuin and Suzanne K. Giorno all argued back against Overton, however, in his assertions that the council was inexperienced or directly infringing on public speech and the First Amendment. Cioffi noted that she believed Overton, who sat previously on councils known for divisive rhetoric, was acting in a “bully” manner and initially refused to consider nixing the amendment entirely.
Cooke, however, told both Overton and Cioffi that he believed it was important to maintain a unanimous vote on “playground” rules, which is why he supported striking the proposed amendment entirely. Cioffi agreed, leading to such a vote, but urged Overton to act with more discretion in the future.
“I would thank Councilor Cooke for bringing out the point that we need to work together and will vote as a team member because I am a team member, but I will not be bullied and will not allow any of the other six to bully so knock it off right now,” she said.
Staying focused
As part of the discussion, members of the Town Council approved a motion that will limit the topics at council workshops to items on the agenda. Councilors, who passed the motion unanimously, said the intent was not to limit any speech but rather to maintain focus at times where members were seeking to conduct in-depth discussions on specific matters.
The limit at the workshops does not extend to public meetings, and councilors said Monday that those who wish to discuss a topic not on council agendas are not only allowed to, but even encouraged to do so at regular meetings. As with past years, speakers will be limited to 10 minutes.
“Workshops are designed to focus on one thing that specifically needs to get done, so that everyone can talk and move efforts forward,” Giorno said. “We are not limiting speech, we're trying to get stuff done. The intent of keeping it to agenda items is not to keep people from speaking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.