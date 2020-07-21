WESTERLY — A time limit will not be imposed on public parking spaces on Spray Rock Road in Weekapaug after dozens of fishermen and residents pleaded with the Town Council to drop consideration of a proposed limit.
Several citizens addressed the council Monday in Council Chambers at Town Hall, others called in, and dozens submitted written comments. Only two or three people favored the proposed limit. Most of the council members attended the meeting virtually.
Opponents of a time limit said it would amount to a method of restricting access to the coastline and fishing areas. Many complained of a long struggle with the Weekapaug Fire District to gain and keep access and of encounters with rude, misinformed security officers working for the fire district.
One resident, Elizabeth Widdifield, said she had been using the beach adjacent to the parking spaces for about 20 years and had never been told she could not until last week when a security officer followed her onto the beach.
"He followed me down the trail, went on the beach, and told me I was not permitted to be there anymore," Widdifield said.
She also asked what she should do in the future if approached again and received a response from Chief of Police Shawn Lacey.
"I don't think they have any right to approach you ... if it's not [Westerly Police] I would politely tell them you are going about your way," Lacey said.
The state constitution gives people the right to fish from the shore, gather seaweed, leave the shore to swim in the sea and pass along the shore. Exactly where this activity is permitted and where private beach property begins is murky, but in recent years has been accepted to be delineated by the mean high-tide mark, meaning the public can traverse below the mark and private beach area is on the other side of the line.
The parking spaces came under scrutiny a few months ago when yellow tape was placed over them and a sign posted stating the spaces could not be used due to restrictions imposed by Gov. Gina Raimondo to stop the spread of COVID-19. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney was notified and eventually determined the parking spaces are on town property. The fire district is believed to have taped the spots off.
In what town officials said was a good-faith effort to protect town property, Rooney had parking signs erected indicating the spaces could only be used by residents with vehicles bearing a Larkin Road parking pass. The passes are distributed by the Town Clerk's office and are normally used for a few coveted spaces on Larkin Road in Watch Hill. The signs, which were later removed, also established a two-hour parking limit.
Although at least one ticket was issued for parking in one of the Spray Rock Road spaces, officials acknowledged the ticket could not be enforced because the parking policy was never adopted by the Town Council as a town ordinance.
Members of the Rhode Island Mobile Sportfishermen club have used the Spray Rock Road parking spaces for years, said James Milardo, a long-time member of the club. They park there and then walk the length of the nearby sand trail to get to fishing and clamming areas the club owns along Quonochontaug Pond, he said. Other fishermen use the parking spaces to access shoreline fishing spots closer to the parking spaces, citizens said Monday.
A time limit would make it nearly impossible for fishermen to use the spaces because of the long walk, Milardo said. He provided the council with a history of the club's struggle with the Weekapaug Fire District.
"They have a long, well-documented history of restricting and denying access legally and illegally, according to my notes, since 1987," Milardo said.
Milardo and others said fishermen come to Westerly regularly, for several months every year, and patronize local stores, restaurants and hotels.
Benjamin Weber said seven generations of his family have fished in Weekapaug. Recently, he said, his disabled father has been harassed by security officers and prevented from getting to a fishing area adjacent to the Weekapaug Breachway.
Michael Geary, president of the 80-member Weekapaug Surfcasters Club, also discussed a struggle to maintain access to fishing areas in Weekapaug.
"Public access is just that, public access. It shouldn't be for the select few who have financial and political influence ... we are losing public access at a crazy rate," Geary said.
Mariana Batista, a town resident, said limiting the parking spaces for use by town residents would provide a benefit for residents.
Councilor Sharon Ahern, who previously spoke in favor of the time limit for the parking spaces, said she was persuaded to change her mind by the majority of citizens who spoke and wrote to the Town Council.
"We should vote not to approve this and leave it alone. To me this is a dead issue," Ahern said.
Ahern had previously said the time limit would be consistent with limits in other parts of the town.
Council President Christopher Duhamel said that while a time limit works in Watch Hill as a means to help the village's businesses, a limit is not needed in Weekapaug.
"The limit of two to three hours is unrealistic. It's not the same as Watch Hill," Duhamel said.
Lacey recommended posting signs that clearly mark the spaces as ones for public parking.
Rooney said he expected to receive a report from a survey company hired to study the Weekapug area. The report should help determine exactly which path citizens can use to get to the coastline near the parking spaces, he said. Rooney also said that he and Lacey plan to meet with Weekapaug Fire District officials in the near future. The fire district has hired a survey company.
Weekapaug Fire District officials did not respond to a request for comment.
