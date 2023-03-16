WESTERLY — A community conversation about affordable housing issues and related proposed legislation is set to be held during a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on March 27 at the Westerly Library.
State Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown), Westerly Town Council President Edward Morrone and Vice-president Kevin Lowther II are among the state and local officials who plan to attend.
Matthew Netto from the American Association of Retired Persons will talk about accessory dwelling units and Russ Partridge from the WARM Center will talk about the center’s work to help people in the community who are experiencing housing insecurity. To RSVP, go to victoria4ri.com/town-hall.
— Ryan Blessing
