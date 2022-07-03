WESTERLY — Those interested in contributing ideas about potential future uses of the former Tower Street School are invited to attend a breakfast public forum scheduled for July 19 from 8-10 a.m. at the Westerly Yacht Club.
Organizers of the forum are asking those who plan to attend to register or RSVP as a means to gauge the amount of food to provide. To RSVP send an e-mail to: TowerStreetReuse@WesterlyRI.gov. Those needing special assistance or accommodations for the forum, are asked to call 401-348-2532. Registration is not required, town officials said.
The Royce Family Fund entered into a lease purchase agreement with the town for the Tower Street School building and surrounding 11 acres of property in December and offered to facilitate a community conversation about potential uses of the property. The fund is working in partnership with the town, Westerly Education Center, and Ocean Community YMCA.
A project team is in the project's outreach phase and is seeking input from community members on the needs and gaps in services that could possibly be addressed through the re-use or rebuild of the facility. The forum's goal is to hear from a wide range of constituents in the greater Westerly community, the fund said in a news release.
In addition to the upcoming forum, the outreach effort has included interviewing residents and others, including former users of the center. Members of the Town Council have said they are hopeful some of the municipal Recreation Department's programs can be conducted at the Tower Street location.
The Royce Family Fund first entered into discussions about the property with the Town Council after learning the building might be razed and the property sold. News of the potential sale spurred sustained complaints from some of the former tenants and users of the Tower Street School Community Center. A number of education-oriented services were offered at the community center including children's programs and camps, community meals, yoga, and literacy training.
The fund has discussed reuse of the former school for the purposes of locating and expanding community-oriented charitable entities, such as the Westerly Education Center (WEC), the Ocean Community YMCA and others. The process of determining future uses of the property is expected to take up to two years.
The Royce Family Fund played a critical roll in conceptualizing and funding establishment of the Westerly Education Center and was also instrumental in renovating the Ocean Community YMCA, construction of the United Theatre, and the construction and operation of the Washington Trust Community Skating Rink.
